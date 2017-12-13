BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198661 - 12/13/17 11:07 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4602
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

Halfway through the first game, it looked like it would be a disaster, but I managed to take it off the sheet from the 6th frame for my 211, which was enough for an over-average night after a couple of small under-average games. There were a couple of single-pin misses, but I was back to over 80% on those for the night.

Result: 211-176-177=564
Average (42 games): 182
Average for last 9 games: 195
Next week's AVG+1 score: 567

Composite average (84 games): 180

We had the "one hot opponent" problem tonight, as, if said hot opponent just bowled average, we would have won all four, but lost all four instead.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 178 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 180

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#198662 - 12/14/17 12:36 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 533
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Alright Richie, good bounce back from the other night.

I've been in a slump ever since I shot the 803 a few weeks back. Was hoping to recover on Friday and started with 257, then a decent 226 game, but ran into issues in the 3rd game and only shot 191 for another below average night. Then Saturday I ended up bowling in the New England Classic. Other than the 1 game in teams where I shot 268 it was a disaster. By the time we got to doubles/singles my fingers were swelling up and I had trouble just getting them in the ball and did not break 500 either set.

Was hoping to recover Sunday but was a little sore from the day before and just couldn't get my speed where I wanted. Got punished badly for misses and had a lot of splits. Shot 184, 190, 201.

Subbed tonight and was hoping to get out of this rut, had 180, 239, 235 for 653. First game I started with back-to-back opens (split followed by washout) but recovered with a 4 bagger, just happened to get it too wide in the 7th and had another washout for another open. Games 2 & 3 I was a lot more consistent and was clean the rest of the night and hit the pocket every time, only leaving 7 pins. More than I would have liked to see but I'll take it.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

#198663 - 12/14/17 08:48 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9585
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Bowled monday in position round. We were 7 ahead, in 3rd and bowled the 4th team.

We had to wait, since there was a HS girls tournament still bowling. And when they finished, the lanes had to be oiled. So, our 7 start was delayed to 8:30. And, with 5 man teams, it took a while for us to finish. got home at 1 am.

Had 200 in first and 200 in second with an open 10th in each. Then I got real tired, as I was up since 3 am.

barely finished with a 16X.

And, we took 17 of the 33 points. So, a 17/16 night was like kissing my sister.
We won game 2 real big for 5 points and that carried us for series for 3 points. H2H matches made up the difference at a point each.

It was fun watching their anchor roll 787. He needed a double in the 10th on a set up 9th strike, for 800. Got a spare

Tell Nord he uses a Urethane ball.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198664 - Yesterday at 11:16 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 533
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Urethane is just a crutch that ruins the shot! Sorry, had to do it, lol.

167+225+258=650 for me tonight. Absolute garbage first game, just couldn't carry and got punished on two shots where I pulled the ball. 2nd game had an early open on another pulled shot, but recovered to salvage the 650 series with a big 3rd game especially. Wasn't getting behind the ball due to my arm being somewhat sore, thought I could get away with holding it a little off to the side but that didn't work out to well, so I reverted about midway through the 2nd game and got much better results, fortunately wasn't too strenuous on my arm either.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

