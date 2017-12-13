Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Sponsored Links







Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame



Halfway through the first game, it looked like it would be a disaster, but I managed to take it off the sheet from the 6th frame for my 211, which was enough for an over-average night after a couple of small under-average games. There were a couple of single-pin misses, but I was back to over 80% on those for the night.



Result : 211-176-177=564

Average (42 games) : 182

Average for last 9 games : 195

Next week's AVG+1 score : 567



Composite average (84 games) : 180



Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269

Sunday Niters - Avg: 178 HS: 676 HG: 257

Composite Avg: 180



: My bowling blog

The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Alright Richie, good bounce back from the other night.



I've been in a slump ever since I shot the 803 a few weeks back. Was hoping to recover on Friday and started with 257, then a decent 226 game, but ran into issues in the 3rd game and only shot 191 for another below average night. Then Saturday I ended up bowling in the New England Classic. Other than the 1 game in teams where I shot 268 it was a disaster. By the time we got to doubles/singles my fingers were swelling up and I had trouble just getting them in the ball and did not break 500 either set.



Was hoping to recover Sunday but was a little sore from the day before and just couldn't get my speed where I wanted. Got punished badly for misses and had a lot of splits. Shot 184, 190, 201.



Subbed tonight and was hoping to get out of this rut, had 180, 239, 235 for 653. First game I started with back-to-back opens (split followed by washout) but recovered with a 4 bagger, just happened to get it too wide in the 7th and had another washout for another open. Games 2 & 3 I was a lot more consistent and was clean the rest of the night and hit the pocket every time, only leaving 7 pins. More than I would have liked to see but I'll take it. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Bowled monday in position round. We were 7 ahead, in 3rd and bowled the 4th team.



We had to wait, since there was a HS girls tournament still bowling. And when they finished, the lanes had to be oiled. So, our 7 start was delayed to 8:30. And, with 5 man teams, it took a while for us to finish. got home at 1 am.



Had 200 in first and 200 in second with an open 10th in each. Then I got real tired, as I was up since 3 am.



barely finished with a 16X.



And, we took 17 of the 33 points. So, a 17/16 night was like kissing my sister.

We won game 2 real big for 5 points and that carried us for series for 3 points. H2H matches made up the difference at a point each.



It was fun watching their anchor roll 787. He needed a double in the 10th on a set up 9th strike, for 800. Got a spare



Tell Nord he uses a Urethane ball. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Urethane is just a crutch that ruins the shot! Sorry, had to do it, lol.



167+225+258=650 for me tonight. Absolute garbage first game, just couldn't carry and got punished on two shots where I pulled the ball. 2nd game had an early open on another pulled shot, but recovered to salvage the 650 series with a big 3rd game especially. Wasn't getting behind the ball due to my arm being somewhat sore, thought I could get away with holding it a little off to the side but that didn't work out to well, so I reverted about midway through the 2nd game and got much better results, fortunately wasn't too strenuous on my arm either. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

