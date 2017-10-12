Sponsored Links







Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 709

Fishy might not have been my best choice of words. It's more that it didn't match up with my rev-dominant game, which I believe to be true of asymmetric balls in general. I'd also be concerned about how strong it is, even for urethane. On the bowlingball.com perfect scale, it is stronger than my Vintage Danger Zone. With my game, the Black Widow Urethane might be too strong and defeat the purpose of using urethane. The other night in league, I had a few shots where I got my Turbo a bit outside of 5 at the breakpoint. It roared back for a flush pocket hit every time. I'm still not sure how that ball can do that.



Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 712

Originally Posted By: Mkirchie I'd also be concerned about how strong it is, even for urethane. On the bowlingball.com perfect scale, it is stronger than my Vintage Danger Zone. With my game, the Black Widow Urethane might be too strong and defeat the purpose of using urethane.

Ok, this story may answer your question.



Update on the Widow:



Tonight my doubles team bowled position round and we succeed and won the league title.

My partner used his Alpha Crux and bowled a 726 series which was the high of the league.

But I had trouble the first two games and learned a very important lesson about the Widow Urethane.

This ball needs oil! Lots of it!



When we arrived, a higher rev bowler was practicing on our lanes and throwing right up second arrow.

Well, when our warm up started I stood right foot on 12 1/2 targeting 9 1/2 as I did last week and the Widow was going Brooklyn!

So eventually I had to move left with feet and target, right foot on 16 rolling right up 11 nice and straight.

But even with this, the Widow was dead on arrival.

There simply was not enough volume left to use it.

The Widow was reading the front almost immediately and had nothing left for the back.

I did not know this at first and struggled with the Widow for two games barely getting a 168 and 167.

The ball was simply not striking though I made very good shots.

I left the 8-10 three times on the right lane on what looked like great shots that swept in from the outside and hit high flush.

Finally in game three I balled down to my Dark Legend Solid, moved my right foot right to 13 and targeted second arrow.

The Dark legend skidded over the dry fronts easily and saved it for the back and struck hard.

I got strings of strikes with it and closed with a 209.



Lesson learned?



Black Widow Urethane needs lots of oil in the front, it must have that oil or it will die out fast.

For me and my style, the Dark Legend Solid is several steps down in hook potential from the Widow and is a ball I can go to when the Widow is dying out.



So if you get the Widow thinking it is a dry lane ball, forget it, it is not for dry lanes! Also if you are a high rev bowler and you don't have a lot of volume it probably will die out for you too.



In the USA vs. The World tournament, Jesper was using the Hot Cell and it was dying out and not hitting. But Belmo was using a normal Pitch Black and struck every time hard.



Ok, this story may answer your question.

Update on the Widow:

Tonight my doubles team bowled position round and we succeed and won the league title.

My partner used his Alpha Crux and bowled a 726 series which was the high of the league.

But I had trouble the first two games and learned a very important lesson about the Widow Urethane.

This ball needs oil! Lots of it!

When we arrived, a higher rev bowler was practicing on our lanes and throwing right up second arrow.

Well, when our warm up started I stood right foot on 12 1/2 targeting 9 1/2 as I did last week and the Widow was going Brooklyn!

So eventually I had to move left with feet and target, right foot on 16 rolling right up 11 nice and straight.

But even with this, the Widow was dead on arrival.

There simply was not enough volume left to use it.

The Widow was reading the front almost immediately and had nothing left for the back.

I did not know this at first and struggled with the Widow for two games barely getting a 168 and 167.

The ball was simply not striking though I made very good shots.

I left the 8-10 three times on the right lane on what looked like great shots that swept in from the outside and hit high flush.

Finally in game three I balled down to my Dark Legend Solid, moved my right foot right to 13 and targeted second arrow.

The Dark legend skidded over the dry fronts easily and saved it for the back and struck hard.

I got strings of strikes with it and closed with a 209.

Lesson learned?

Black Widow Urethane needs lots of oil in the front, it must have that oil or it will die out fast.

For me and my style, the Dark Legend Solid is several steps down in hook potential from the Widow and is a ball I can go to when the Widow is dying out.

So if you get the Widow thinking it is a dry lane ball, forget it, it is not for dry lanes! Also if you are a high rev bowler and you don't have a lot of volume it probably will die out for you too.

In the USA vs. The World tournament, Jesper was using the Hot Cell and it was dying out and not hitting. But Belmo was using a normal Pitch Black and struck every time hard.

These strong urethane balls (Widow & Hot Cell) can be too much ball!

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"

Registered: 11/30/10



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2110

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2110A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Let's not forget the Widow Urethane comes out of the box at 500 grit. That's a lot of surface, even for urethane...especially if your lay down point it outside of the oil line.



500 will force you into oil. But then you're asking urethane to create angle, which, even with this core, it won't do at a consistent and reliable level.



You need to find the surface which allows you to play outside without the ball hooking at your feet. When I was enamored with urethane, I three a Natural at 1500 and it worked great from the 5-6-7 area.

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"

Registered: 03/18/14



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 241

I find myself disagreeing with you champ... I sand my judge to 300 and will play in around twelve... It could simply due to the fact that I'm two handed but it bites hard and early while still in the oil... Id say go dull and get in the oil rather then put a higher grit on it and go outside the oil... A urethane ball is supposed to hook early, when you start looking for them to go long is when you run into issues with kicking out corner pins. Ill be curious to see how my tank rampage rolls as I'm getting it tonight... So far Ive been sticking to old school urethane and haven't thrown much new age urethane with the exception of the supernatural

2 handed stats:



High game: 257

High series: 710

Average: 191



Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"

Registered: 11/30/10



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2110

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2110A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Most bowlers won't be able to get urethane to turn the corner when they move in with it. Your two-handed rev rate is likely where we differ in opinion.



I do agree you want urethane to read early. You want it to hook and set. But lower rev/lower speed bowlers will have a ball hook at their feet at 500 grit, regardless of the coverstock material.



1500 is still an aggressive surface for a lower rev rate bowler who likes to play outside in the dry.

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"

Registered: 03/18/14



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 241

With the lower rev rate and the later hook does it still maintain the ability to kick out corner pins?

2 handed stats:



High game: 257

High series: 710

Average: 191



Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



