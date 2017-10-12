BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198652 - 12/10/17 10:25 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 709
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Fishy might not have been my best choice of words. It's more that it didn't match up with my rev-dominant game, which I believe to be true of asymmetric balls in general. I'd also be concerned about how strong it is, even for urethane. On the bowlingball.com perfect scale, it is stronger than my Vintage Danger Zone. With my game, the Black Widow Urethane might be too strong and defeat the purpose of using urethane. The other night in league, I had a few shots where I got my Turbo a bit outside of 5 at the breakpoint. It roared back for a flush pocket hit every time. I'm still not sure how that ball can do that.

Mark
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198655 - Today at 12:31 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
nord Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 712
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Mkirchie
I'd also be concerned about how strong it is, even for urethane. On the bowlingball.com perfect scale, it is stronger than my Vintage Danger Zone. With my game, the Black Widow Urethane might be too strong and defeat the purpose of using urethane.

Ok, this story may answer your question.

Update on the Widow:

Tonight my doubles team bowled position round and we succeed and won the league title.
My partner used his Alpha Crux and bowled a 726 series which was the high of the league.
But I had trouble the first two games and learned a very important lesson about the Widow Urethane.
This ball needs oil! Lots of it!

When we arrived, a higher rev bowler was practicing on our lanes and throwing right up second arrow.
Well, when our warm up started I stood right foot on 12 1/2 targeting 9 1/2 as I did last week and the Widow was going Brooklyn!
So eventually I had to move left with feet and target, right foot on 16 rolling right up 11 nice and straight.
But even with this, the Widow was dead on arrival.
There simply was not enough volume left to use it.
The Widow was reading the front almost immediately and had nothing left for the back.
I did not know this at first and struggled with the Widow for two games barely getting a 168 and 167.
The ball was simply not striking though I made very good shots.
I left the 8-10 three times on the right lane on what looked like great shots that swept in from the outside and hit high flush.
Finally in game three I balled down to my Dark Legend Solid, moved my right foot right to 13 and targeted second arrow.
The Dark legend skidded over the dry fronts easily and saved it for the back and struck hard.
I got strings of strikes with it and closed with a 209.

Lesson learned?

Black Widow Urethane needs lots of oil in the front, it must have that oil or it will die out fast.
For me and my style, the Dark Legend Solid is several steps down in hook potential from the Widow and is a ball I can go to when the Widow is dying out.

So if you get the Widow thinking it is a dry lane ball, forget it, it is not for dry lanes! Also if you are a high rev bowler and you don't have a lot of volume it probably will die out for you too.

In the USA vs. The World tournament, Jesper was using the Hot Cell and it was dying out and not hitting. But Belmo was using a normal Pitch Black and struck every time hard.

These strong urethane balls (Widow & Hot Cell) can be too much ball!
