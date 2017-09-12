BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198654 - Today at 01:10 PM Re: "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball [Re: 6_ball_man]
Dylan585 Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 239
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I completely forgot about that!! I usually go bowling for fun Thursday nights... I could do this Thursday petty much anywhere
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 191

Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
"Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball
by Dylan585 - 01:10 PM
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by Mkirchie - 10:25 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - 09:29 PM
Dare Devil Danger Video Ball Review
by BOSStull - 12/09/17 10:04 AM
Mental help suggestions
by mmalsed - 12/08/17 12:37 PM
Two handed with pinky and ring
by Dylan585 - 12/06/17 06:32 PM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 12/05/17 04:07 PM
Twister Pins
by Mkirchie - 12/02/17 07:11 AM
Losing our pro-shop guy
by Dennis Michael - 12/01/17 07:16 PM
Storm Match Up Hybrid Video Ball Review
by sk8shorty01 - 12/01/17 12:54 PM
Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
by 6_ball_man - 12/01/17 08:02 AM
Sign up now for winter virtual league (12/24)
by Richie V. - 11/27/17 11:39 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.