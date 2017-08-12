BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198652 - Yesterday at 10:25 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Mkirchie Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 709
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Fishy might not have been my best choice of words. It's more that it didn't match up with my rev-dominant game, which I believe to be true of asymmetric balls in general. I'd also be concerned about how strong it is, even for urethane. On the bowlingball.com perfect scale, it is stronger than my Vintage Danger Zone. With my game, the Black Widow Urethane might be too strong and defeat the purpose of using urethane. The other night in league, I had a few shots where I got my Turbo a bit outside of 5 at the breakpoint. It roared back for a flush pocket hit every time. I'm still not sure how that ball can do that.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by Mkirchie - Today at 10:25 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - Today at 09:29 PM
"Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball
by Jason_C - Today at 01:38 AM
Dare Devil Danger Video Ball Review
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 10:04 AM
Mental help suggestions
by mmalsed - 12/08/17 12:37 PM
Two handed with pinky and ring
by Dylan585 - 12/06/17 06:32 PM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 12/05/17 04:07 PM
Twister Pins
by Mkirchie - 12/02/17 07:11 AM
Losing our pro-shop guy
by Dennis Michael - 12/01/17 07:16 PM
Storm Match Up Hybrid Video Ball Review
by sk8shorty01 - 12/01/17 12:54 PM
Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
by 6_ball_man - 12/01/17 08:02 AM
Sign up now for winter virtual league (12/24)
by Richie V. - 11/27/17 11:39 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.