Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 710A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: Dylan585 How would you say it compares to the judge?

The Widow Urethane is a thousand times stronger! Lol

But seriously, on heavier oiled lane conditions, like the real heavy oil at Kearny that you see in my Widow Urethane demonstration video, the Judge would be little more than a spare ball.

I know because I have tried the Judge at Kearny and after two throws it is super saturated and will not even grab the lane at all.

The Widow Urethane is a thousand times stronger! LolBut seriously, on heavier oiled lane conditions, like the real heavy oil at Kearny that you see in my Widow Urethane demonstration video, the Judge would be little more than a spare ball.I know because I have tried the Judge at Kearny and after two throws it is super saturated and will not even grab the lane at all.The Widow Urethane, as you can see, just rolls through that soup and carries.

