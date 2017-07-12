BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198618 - 12/07/17 12:08 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Mkirchie]
IronMike Offline
Junior

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 21
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Great bowling Richie keep it up! And very nice series mmalsed

Bowled Tuesday and it was very meh. Had 6 strikes in each of my first two games. Game one I managed a 167 with those 6 strikes. 4 splits, gross. Game two I scraped out a 196 with another couple splits. Never went through the head pin, they were all light leaves. I only had 1 spare in the first two games. Just weird.

Last game I changed balls and moved outside, worked out and I hit a 236 for a 599 series. We took 6 of 8 points. First place team this trimester is currently 24-0 after 3 weeks...bleh...
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

#198625 - 12/08/17 05:38 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 815
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I have had a very rough start to the season, and until this week, had no sets over 600...
Wednesday, I was subbing in a place I do not bowl in a whole lot and I had a real shot at 700, but for a few stubborn 10 pins. SO I could have had my high for the year and STILL not had a 6. LoL
I went 28 clean before whiffing a 10 in the 9th and the 11th. The very next day I went 28 clean again (including picking the 6-7-10) before blowing a couple easies...two 6s consecutively after NONE all year. Crazy year.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull
Brunswick DangerZone -1.5k dull but with road shine
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date

#198631 - 12/08/17 10:58 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 707
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
My decision to switch to urethane appears to be successful. I started with my Turbo but the lanes had a little more oil than the week before. I made an adjustment right and shot in the 260's the first game. 2nd game I missed a 10 pin early and didn't string strikes until the 5th frame but I still shot in the 240's. The last game I had the front 8 and I pulled the 9th shot a little to leave a 7 pin. I finished that game in the 260's for a 783. Sort of wish I had the front 10 the last game for the 800. The team took 5 out of 7 in a position week against 1st place, we're only 1 point behind them now.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#198633 - Yesterday at 05:38 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9583
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
VERY NICE, MARK!!!

Only 6 short of your highest.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198642 - Yesterday at 11:03 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Dennis Michael]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 707
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Thanks Dennis. It seems like every time I get close to 800, around 1/2 of the time I don't even end up shooting my high series. I left a solid 10 in the 1st ball of the 10th frame on 8 in a row. I missed a 10 pin the 2nd frame of the 2nd game. If I had either of those go different, I would have had a more solid chance the 3rd game.

The funny part is that I was the only one on the pair who carried well using a 25-30 year old urethane ball.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#198644 - Today at 10:04 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9583
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
That does it. Where is my Urethane?? Got a Blue Rhino, plugged, drilled and refinished. But, haven't used it in league yet.

It's coming out today at practice.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198647 - Today at 11:41 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1097
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Nice bowling Mark.

No Urethane for me yet other than spare ball!
_________________________
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





