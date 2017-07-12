Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

I have had a very rough start to the season, and until this week, had no sets over 600...

Wednesday, I was subbing in a place I do not bowl in a whole lot and I had a real shot at 700, but for a few stubborn 10 pins. SO I could have had my high for the year and STILL not had a 6. LoL

I went 28 clean before whiffing a 10 in the 9th and the 11th. The very next day I went 28 clean again (including picking the 6-7-10) before blowing a couple easies...two 6s consecutively after NONE all year. Crazy year.

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull

Brunswick DangerZone -1.5k dull but with road shine

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



