#198614 - 12/06/17 06:34 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 235
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
If you ever are looking to get rid of your judge you know who to talk too!!!!!
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 191

Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top
#198615 - 12/06/17 07:10 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dylan585]
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 710
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
If you ever are looking to get rid of your judge you know who to talk too!!!!!


Ok. I will remember,
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare

Top
#198627 - Yesterday at 06:26 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dylan585]
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 710
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
How would you say it compares to the judge?

The Widow Urethane is a thousand times stronger! Lol
But seriously, on heavier oiled lane conditions, like the real heavy oil at Kearny that you see in my Widow Urethane demonstration video, the Judge would be little more than a spare ball.
I know because I have tried the Judge at Kearny and after two throws it is super saturated and will not even grab the lane at all.
The Widow Urethane, as you can see, just rolls through that soup and carries.
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Hammer Widow Spare

Top
#198628 - Yesterday at 08:36 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 235
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I might have to pick one up... I'm really curious to see how it rolls two handed
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 191

Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top
#198637 - Today at 01:59 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: Dylan585]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4600
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
I might have to pick one up... I'm really curious to see how it rolls two handed


If Jesper Svensson's frequent use of urethane is any indication, you should like it.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 180

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
