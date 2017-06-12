Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"

Sponsored Links







If you ever are looking to get rid of your judge you know who to talk too!!!!!!

High game: 257



High series: 710

Average: 191

Average: 191



Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Originally Posted By: Dylan585 If you ever are looking to get rid of your judge you know who to talk too!!!!!



Ok. I will remember,

Originally Posted By: Dylan585 How would you say it compares to the judge?

The Widow Urethane is a thousand times stronger! Lol

But seriously, on heavier oiled lane conditions, like the real heavy oil at Kearny that you see in my Widow Urethane demonstration video, the Judge would be little more than a spare ball.

I know because I have tried the Judge at Kearny and after two throws it is super saturated and will not even grab the lane at all.

The Widow Urethane, as you can see, just rolls through that soup and carries.

I might have to pick one up... I'm really curious to see how it rolls two handed

Originally Posted By: Dylan585 I might have to pick one up... I'm really curious to see how it rolls two handed





If Jesper Svensson's frequent use of urethane is any indication, you should like it.

