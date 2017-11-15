BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball
#198626 - Yesterday at 05:39 PM "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball
Jason_C Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 9
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
I recently got the Tag Cannon from Motiv for when the heads start to get a little burnt up. It has OTB finish of 5500 LSP. I have to play it about board 13 down and in. The other option is I pull out my Storm C2 wrist brace and really crank my release to get the revs to get it to read the friction better. I have the brace mainly to help when my arthritis has my wrists hurting to the point where it is hard to keep it strong behind the ball. When I crank it like that, it is not natural for me nor is it overly comfortable. I use the Motiv Venom Shock as my first ball out. This has an out of box finish of 4000 grit sanded and I have no trouble getting the action I want out of it with a strong hook. My question is if I bring the pearl cover stock on the Tag and make it something close to the 4000 grit sanded will it still clear the heads like a pearl ball should? Would I be better off bringing to 1500 polished or 2000 polished which is the finish that Storm and Roto Grip have on the majority of their pearl balls. I am not sure what the right move is to make sure it can still clear the heads but I get a good hook on it. I expect it to be weaker than the Shock but I was expecting to get more hook out of it than my spare ball...haha. I have a low track and I know this makes it harder to get higher RG pearls to read the friction sometimes But I need some advice on what to do with the surface. Any help is appreciated. Thank You


Edited by Jason_C (Yesterday at 05:39 PM)
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198629 - Yesterday at 08:42 PM Re: "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball [Re: Jason_C]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 235
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
When I was one handed I would sand my pearl balls to either 2000 or a 1000-polish... Id try 2000 and see how it goes!
#198630 - Yesterday at 10:01 PM Re: "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball [Re: Jason_C]
Jason_C Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 9
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
That is enough to get through the heads even if they are a little burnt right? The ball is technically skid flip (RG of 2.56 and diff of .038 and the cover stock is Motiv's SFP which stands for Skid/Flip Pearl at 5500 polished) I just want it to clear the heads and have a nice late break into the pocket with a good angle of entry. I was worried dropping from 5500 polished to 2000 polished but it seems like Motiv is the only company to use grits as high as 5000 polished and 5500 polished regularly.

#198632 - Today at 01:31 AM Re: "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball [Re: Jason_C]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 235
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
It should be... If nothing else different finshes are an easy thing to test
#198634 - Today at 07:40 AM Re: "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball [Re: Jason_C]
Jason_C Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 9
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
Thank you Dylan I appreciate the advice. By the way I see in your signature that you have a paranoia in your bag. How do you like it?. I was thinking of getting a Chronic Paranoia to try out. I am getting the Forza SS for a new benchmark. I love my Shock But I have seen a couple of people throw the Forza SS and I love the smooth nature of the ball and the continuation through the pins is awesome as well.

#198635 - Today at 07:50 AM Re: "Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball [Re: Dylan585]
Jason_C Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 9
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
I was also curious. How long did it take you to convert to two handed? I am thinking about trying it or trying a style like Tom Smallwood. There are days with my Rheumatoid Arthritis I have trouble fitting my thumb into the ball. So I am thinking of switching to a no thumb delivery of some sort

