Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 13 of 13 < 1 2 ... 11 12 13 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198618 - 12:08 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Mkirchie] IronMike

Junior



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 21

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Great bowling Richie keep it up! And very nice series mmalsed



Bowled Tuesday and it was very meh. Had 6 strikes in each of my first two games. Game one I managed a 167 with those 6 strikes. 4 splits, gross. Game two I scraped out a 196 with another couple splits. Never went through the head pin, they were all light leaves. I only had 1 spare in the first two games. Just weird.



Last game I changed balls and moved outside, worked out and I hit a 236 for a 599 series. We took 6 of 8 points. First place team this trimester is currently 24-0 after 3 weeks...bleh... _________________________

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind



Current Average: 219

High Series:765

High Game: 290

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198625 - 05:38 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 815

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 815A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville I have had a very rough start to the season, and until this week, had no sets over 600...

Wednesday, I was subbing in a place I do not bowl in a whole lot and I had a real shot at 700, but for a few stubborn 10 pins. SO I could have had my high for the year and STILL not had a 6. LoL

I went 28 clean before whiffing a 10 in the 9th and the 11th. The very next day I went 28 clean again (including picking the 6-7-10) before blowing a couple easies...two 6s consecutively after NONE all year. Crazy year. _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull

Brunswick DangerZone -1.5k dull but with road shine

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

Top #198631 - 10:58 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 705

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 705A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey My decision to switch to urethane appears to be successful. I started with my Turbo but the lanes had a little more oil than the week before. I made an adjustment right and shot in the 260's the first game. 2nd game I missed a 10 pin early and didn't string strikes until the 5th frame but I still shot in the 240's. The last game I had the front 8 and I pulled the 9th shot a little to leave a 7 pin. I finished that game in the 260's for a 783. Sort of wish I had the front 10 the last game for the 800. The team took 5 out of 7 in a position week against 1st place, we're only 1 point behind them now.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top Page 13 of 13 < 1 2 ... 11 12 13

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel