"Knocking the Shine" off of my Pearl Ball

A/S/L: 41/M/New York I recently got the Tag Cannon from Motiv for when the heads start to get a little burnt up. It has OTB finish of 5500 LSP. I have to play it about board 13 down and in. The other option is I pull out my Storm C2 wrist brace and really crank my release to get the revs to get it to read the friction better. I have the brace mainly to help when my arthritis has my wrists hurting to the point where it is hard to keep it strong behind the ball. When I crank it like that, it is not natural for me nor is it overly comfortable. I use the Motiv Venom Shock as my first ball out. This has an out of box finish of 4000 grit sanded and I have no trouble getting the action I want out of it with a strong hook. My question is if I bring the pearl cover stock on the Tag and make it something close to the 4000 grit sanded will it still clear the heads like a pearl ball should? Would I be better off bringing to 1500 polished or 2000 polished which is the finish that Storm and Roto Grip have on the majority of their pearl balls. I am not sure what the right move is to make sure it can still clear the heads but I get a good hook on it. I expect it to be weaker than the Shock but I was expecting to get more hook out of it than my spare ball...haha. I have a low track and I know this makes it harder to get higher RG pearls to read the friction sometimes But I need some advice on what to do with the surface. Any help is appreciated. Thank You



