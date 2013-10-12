Sponsored Links







Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 21

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Great bowling Richie keep it up! And very nice series mmalsed



Bowled Tuesday and it was very meh. Had 6 strikes in each of my first two games. Game one I managed a 167 with those 6 strikes. 4 splits, gross. Game two I scraped out a 196 with another couple splits. Never went through the head pin, they were all light leaves. I only had 1 spare in the first two games. Just weird.



Last game I changed balls and moved outside, worked out and I hit a 236 for a 599 series. We took 6 of 8 points. First place team this trimester is currently 24-0 after 3 weeks...bleh... _________________________

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind



Current Average: 219

High Series:765

High Game: 290

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#198625 - 05:38 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 815

I have had a very rough start to the season, and until this week, had no sets over 600...

Wednesday, I was subbing in a place I do not bowl in a whole lot and I had a real shot at 700, but for a few stubborn 10 pins. SO I could have had my high for the year and STILL not had a 6. LoL

I went 28 clean before whiffing a 10 in the 9th and the 11th. The very next day I went 28 clean again (including picking the 6-7-10) before blowing a couple easies...two 6s consecutively after NONE all year. Crazy year. _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull

Brunswick DangerZone -1.5k dull but with road shine

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

