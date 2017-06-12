BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Mental help suggestions
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198619 - Yesterday at 02:23 PM Mental help suggestions
RGR Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 141
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
Just want to thank dip1080 for ball suggestions, Now as you know I have been working hard on my bowling, and now starting to reap some benefits, average has gone up from 175 to 191. The last 3 weeks have been all over 600, which is good for me, with 7 games in a row of over 200, so 8 of the last 9 over 200. I guess what goes through my mind is what happens when lets say next week I could not hit those 10 pins if they were 2 feet in front of me. Should I go out and practise some more right away or back off for a few days and maybe reboot myself and maybe just take it in stride. Right now I'm feeling pretty good about my bowling, just figuring it might come crashing down one day. How does everyone else cope? Or do I put to much pressure on myself.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198620 - Yesterday at 06:33 PM Re: Mental help suggestions [Re: RGR]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 366
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
First off, thanks. Sounds like you're trending in the right direction. I wish I could say the same for myself.
In past years I'd say that the 10-pin was a difficult shot. I guess you should evaluate how you're going about picking up that pesky pin if it's standing there alone. Probably your best bet is to toss a straight ball at it.
There are a couple of things to keep in mind. #1 On about what board does the 10-pin sit? and #2 On about what board do you lay your ball down at the foul line?
Answers that I've determined: #1 The 10-pin sits on board 3 at about 63 feet from the foul line. #2 I lay my ball down about 11 boards to the right of my slide foot and I try to walk straight up the boards. It probably would benefit me if I could get the ball closer to my slide foot at the release.
If you're comfortable with picking a board at the arrows or the dots to hit the 10-pin, now it's up to you to determine where you should line up. You might be better off finding a target farther down the lane and if your center has range markers on boards 15 and 10, you can use those to help you greatly! Target about board 7 or 8 down at 43 feet down the lane and you're 10-pin misses will likely become spares.
Hope this helps...

Top
#198621 - Today at 12:13 AM Re: Mental help suggestions [Re: RGR]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 232
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
So something I did when I was practicing for junior gold a few years ago was go to the bowling alley and ask to be next to the loudest group in there and I just threw spares... By doing this you learn to clear your head and just throw your shot... The issue comes when you try and guide your spare shots and the more you miss the more you try to aim the shot and the more you miss... So my recommendation is go bowl next to rowdy open bowlers and just focus on clearing your mind... Its one thing to be able to pick them in a quiet calm practice but that's not a real world scenario
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 191

Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top
#198622 - Today at 12:57 AM Re: Mental help suggestions [Re: RGR]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2108
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
Everyone is different, so you'll find what works best for you. Me personally...I'm a rebooter. If I'm bowling poorly, or doing something specific poorly, I take some time off. I get bowling completely off my mind. Nowadays, I only practice when I'm really enjoying bowling.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Mental help suggestions
by champ - Today at 12:57 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by IronMike - Yesterday at 12:08 PM
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by nord - 12/06/17 07:10 PM
Two handed with pinky and ring
by Dylan585 - 12/06/17 06:32 PM
Dare Devil Danger Video Ball Review
by sk8shorty01 - 12/06/17 06:13 PM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 12/05/17 04:07 PM
Twister Pins
by Mkirchie - 12/02/17 07:11 AM
Losing our pro-shop guy
by Dennis Michael - 12/01/17 07:16 PM
Storm Match Up Hybrid Video Ball Review
by sk8shorty01 - 12/01/17 12:54 PM
Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
by 6_ball_man - 12/01/17 08:02 AM
Sign up now for winter virtual league (12/24)
by Richie V. - 11/27/17 11:39 AM
Black Friday Purchase
by wronghander - 11/25/17 11:42 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.