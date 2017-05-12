Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #198619 - 02:23 PM Mental help suggestions RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 141

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Just want to thank dip1080 for ball suggestions, Now as you know I have been working hard on my bowling, and now starting to reap some benefits, average has gone up from 175 to 191. The last 3 weeks have been all over 600, which is good for me, with 7 games in a row of over 200, so 8 of the last 9 over 200. I guess what goes through my mind is what happens when lets say next week I could not hit those 10 pins if they were 2 feet in front of me. Should I go out and practise some more right away or back off for a few days and maybe reboot myself and maybe just take it in stride. Right now I'm feeling pretty good about my bowling, just figuring it might come crashing down one day. How does everyone else cope? Or do I put to much pressure on myself.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#198620 - 06:33 PM Re: Mental help suggestions djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 366

A/S/L: 70/m/IL First off, thanks. Sounds like you're trending in the right direction. I wish I could say the same for myself.

In past years I'd say that the 10-pin was a difficult shot. I guess you should evaluate how you're going about picking up that pesky pin if it's standing there alone. Probably your best bet is to toss a straight ball at it.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind. #1 On about what board does the 10-pin sit? and #2 On about what board do you lay your ball down at the foul line?

Answers that I've determined: #1 The 10-pin sits on board 3 at about 63 feet from the foul line. #2 I lay my ball down about 11 boards to the right of my slide foot and I try to walk straight up the boards. It probably would benefit me if I could get the ball closer to my slide foot at the release.

If you're comfortable with picking a board at the arrows or the dots to hit the 10-pin, now it's up to you to determine where you should line up. You might be better off finding a target farther down the lane and if your center has range markers on boards 15 and 10, you can use those to help you greatly! Target about board 7 or 8 down at 43 feet down the lane and you're 10-pin misses will likely become spares.

Hope this helps...

