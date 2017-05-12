Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198619 - Mental help suggestions RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 141

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Just want to thank dip1080 for ball suggestions, Now as you know I have been working hard on my bowling, and now starting to reap some benefits, average has gone up from 175 to 191. The last 3 weeks have been all over 600, which is good for me, with 7 games in a row of over 200, so 8 of the last 9 over 200. I guess what goes through my mind is what happens when lets say next week I could not hit those 10 pins if they were 2 feet in front of me. Should I go out and practise some more right away or back off for a few days and maybe reboot myself and maybe just take it in stride. Right now I'm feeling pretty good about my bowling, just figuring it might come crashing down one day. How does everyone else cope? Or do I put to much pressure on myself.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel