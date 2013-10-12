BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198618 - Today at 12:08 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Mkirchie]
IronMike Offline
Junior

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 21
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Great bowling Richie keep it up! And very nice series mmalsed

Bowled Tuesday and it was very meh. Had 6 strikes in each of my first two games. Game one I managed a 167 with those 6 strikes. 4 splits, gross. Game two I scraped out a 196 with another couple splits. Never went through the head pin, they were all light leaves. I only had 1 spare in the first two games. Just weird.

Last game I changed balls and moved outside, worked out and I hit a 236 for a 599 series. We took 6 of 8 points. First place team this trimester is currently 24-0 after 3 weeks...bleh...
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

