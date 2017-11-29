#198598 - 08:00 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 703A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Last night was a very interesting night of league. Two of our teammates were missing, one of my teammates went to the same high school that I did and he and his wife (also on our team) were watching the HS football team win their first state championship in their 99 years of having a football team.



I started with the Turbo, but it was already hooking way more than it was last Sunday morning. By the time I got to the first frame, I'm using urethane on the same line that I'd been using my Vintage Danger Zone on fresh lanes earlier in the season (and on last Sunday morning when I had trouble getting the DZ to hook on that same line). The right lane was hooking more and it caught my by surprise with an early split on a high hit. I left two 7 pins on light hits on the left lane and I decided to put away the Turbo and took out my Super Natural. The right lane still hooked too much but I left an easy spare this time. Moved in more on the right lane, got lined up and salvaged a 197. Shot 226, 247 the last two games, both clean with mostly 9 counts and strikes to end with a 670. Looks like I'm using urethane until it changes again. We also won all 7 games down two bowlers which was great.



One of my league officers towards the end of the night told me that these lanes were fresh. He watched them be oiled and no one bowled on our lanes. The high school teams bowled in another part of the center where a money league bowls. They tend to listen to them when they complain about the shot, so I suspect that they're putting out a heavier volume shot for those lanes. I think they're making up for using more oil for them by putting out a lower volume shot for our league.



Now for the fun part of the night. We had a brief captain's meeting, the center booked a large party right after our league and wanted us done by 9:45. That was understandable, however when they informed the league officers they also complained about the amount of time we are taking to bowl and apparently weren't very cordial about it. One of the officers brought up lost time due to chronic pinsetter and ball return problems that get patched with band-aids, and they said that the pinchaser on our night isn't working quick enough and that they should fire him. The pinchaser is the son of the boyfriend of our league secretary, and that made her very angry. Our league spends a lot of money at the bar and snack bar (which has also been very slow this season and could be blamed for delays). There's a good chance that next week everyone in our league will boycott the bar and snack bar. I can understand about them bringing up the time issues with us, but to put all the blame on our league without our input of what also causes delays is insulting.



