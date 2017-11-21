Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198554 - 04:30 PM Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 708

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 708A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Well it looks like Hammer answered my wish, to put the Gasmask core in a strong surface urethane ball.



I am excited about this release.

Now we will have a urethane hook monster!



Ultra low RG (2.50), Ultra high diff (.058) and a strong cover.

Early, heavy, smooth roll through the soup is my hope.

Something you get can lined up with and own the lane.



Thoughts on this new urethane ball?



BLACK WIDOW URETHANE

In the 1980s, Hammer was known as Faball Enterprises and was the industry leader in urethane technology and performance.

Over the past few years, we have gone back to our roots and brought back the Black and Purple Pearl Urethane.

Hammer is excited to bring this same trusted urethane formula to the Black Widow line and wrap it around our most iconic core.

This combination will give you more overall hook than traditional urethane while maintaining the predictability that a urethane coverstock provides.



Attachments







_________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198555 - 05:16 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2107

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2107A/S/L: 30/M/AZ I thought of you first Nord when they announced this one.



This ball, along with the Roto Grip Hot Cell, is proof to me that the major manufacturers are starting to get it. For years they've been producing urethane only as their light oil ball. That gave you a weak cover, and a weak core and generally bad carry.



Now they're stepping up to modern demands. Give me a large, big flaring core, so I can create some entry angle and have some hit while still using slow response covers.



I think these balls are going to be major factors in major tournaments soon. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #198558 - 12:35 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: champ] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 708

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 708A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: champ I thought of you first Nord when they announced this one.



This ball, along with the Roto Grip Hot Cell, is proof to me that the major manufacturers are starting to get it. For years they've been producing urethane only as their light oil ball. That gave you a weak cover, and a weak core and generally bad carry.



Now they're stepping up to modern demands. Give me a large, big flaring core, so I can create some entry angle and have some hit while still using slow response covers.



I think these balls are going to be major factors in major tournaments soon.

Totally agree! Finally the manufacturers are getting it.

For guys like myself who have an old school release with low revs and a full roll, reactive simply doesn't do anything for me except disappoint me.

But when I can use strong urethane then I can feel confident.



I am excited about the Black Widow urethane because on the dry Poway lanes I have used the polyester Widow Spare with a strong drilling to great effect.

The Widow Spare with its super strong, early rolling high flaring core and slow response cover make for a very hard hitting ball with excellent control of the pocket.

I am thinking on normal, higher volume house shots, the same core in urethane will be a formidable combination.



I already have my ball on order and my driller thinks he can have it for me next week. Will let you know how it does and try to make a video showing the reaction.



Totally agree! Finally the manufacturers are getting it.For guys like myself who have an old school release with low revs and a full roll, reactive simply doesn't do anything for me except disappoint me.But when I can use strong urethane then I can feel confident.I am excited about the Black Widow urethane because on the dry Poway lanes I have used the polyester Widow Spare with a strong drilling to great effect.The Widow Spare with its super strong, early rolling high flaring core and slow response cover make for a very hard hitting ball with excellent control of the pocket.I am thinking on normal, higher volume house shots, the same core in urethane will be a formidable combination.I already have my ball on order and my driller thinks he can have it for me next week. Will let you know how it does and try to make a video showing the reaction.



Edited by nord ( 12:42 AM ) _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



Top #198575 - 06:07 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 229

A/S/L: 20/m/ny Keep me updated Nord! I plan on getting one! If I do ill make a video as well! It will be interesting to see how it works with radically different styles _________________________

2 handed stats:



High game: 257

High series: 710

Average: 191



Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Top #198599 - 04:05 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 708

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 708A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA



Hello All,



I would like to share my review of the new Hammer Black Widow Urethane bowling ball.



The Short Review: Wow, wow, wow, wow!!!



The Long Review:



I think over the years you have all become familiar with me and my style. To summarize, I am a low rev, low ball speed Full Roller. I have zero tilt and a 90 degree axis rotation. I have tried a lot of balls over the years and never really found one that perfectly suited my style. Because of the way I roll the ball, I have been kinda stuck in the middle of where I want to be. Balls that provide the control that I need usually do not have carry power for me and ones that have the carry power usually do not provide control. As a result my average stays about the same, in the 170s.



A while back I think I posted on this forum that I was using the Widow Spare on the Poway dry with good success. This early and heavy rolling Gas Mask core I thought would be the perfect core for a urethane ball. In my opinion and the opinion of others, urethane is about early roll and hook set. Many modern urethane balls have very high RG and low Diffs, the opposite of the way I think a urethane ball should be designed. But when I heard that Hammer was putting the Gas Mask core in a urethane ball, it was like my wish had come true.



I purchased the Black Widow Urethane and had it drilled to maximize its abilities. I used the Aggressive Full Roller layout with balance hole for Asymmetric cores. I have attached a photo of the layout.



I went to Kearny Mesa Bowl which uses Brunswick Pro Anvilane surface and the Big Ben oil pattern. When I called the lanes to verify open bowling they told me a party had rented the whole alley for 3 hours. I arrived just as the party finished and I was put on lane 10. When I got to my lane the return was filled with house balls. Not a good sign. I assumed there would be huge carry down and a messy pattern.



I brought my Visionary



The Scorcher is currently at 1500 grit Scotch-Brite and the Widow I left at the out of box stock grit of 360/800/800 Abralon.



I started with the Scorcher and made my first throw. The ball came back drenched! I rolled it until it was well soaked and then did the same with the Widow. There was definitely a huge volume of oil on this lane today! Once both balls were deep black and slick I got lined up with the Scorcher. I finally settled with right foot on 15 and rolling on 11 out to 10. The Scorcher got down and rolled strongly into the pocket for a strike. I then made the same shot with the Widow and it could not make the turn and almost left the 5-7.



Below is a video showing this comparison:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jdn7lqpJauM



Once I saw this, I put the Scorcher away and tried to get lined up with the Widow. I finally settled with right foot on 12 ½ targeting 9 ½ at the arrows. This allowed the ball to ride the oil line half in and out. I then rolled my first game. The result was stunning. I could not believe my eyes. The Widow simply could not overreact and yet it hit like a runaway train! I was able to simply roll the ball and it would hold the line and then gently arc into the pins and crush them like no ball I have ever used before. I had two open frames but still rolled a 221!



The Black Widow Urethane is about full control of the target line. For me it was magical, truly magical. I could just play down and in and the ball would go exactly where I rolled it with not even a hint of over/under or late overreaction messing my shot up. Had I finally found the ball that was made for me? It seemed that way. If I made a bad shot then the ball did exactly what I expected. But here is the amazing part, this urethane ball gave me margin for error. I could miss right a couple of boards and be ok and miss inside a board or two and be ok. So I essentially had a 5 board target area with a urethane ball!



Also the other remarkable thing I could not believe was the oil handling ability of this ball. These lanes were flooded this day. Maybe they put more volume down because of the party, but the Widow was soaked to the bone with oil, slick and black. Yet, it did not blunt the power or reaction of the ball. It kept hitting for 5 straight games and I never moved a millimeter from my target line or with my feet. Finally I got tired and left on a real high. You know that high I speak of, the high that comes from bowling at a new level. That is how the Black Widow Urethane made me feel. It made me a better bowler, it taught me how to be smooth and roll the ball and be rewarded for accuracy.



I have also attached a pic of the Widow soaked with oil so you can see I am not kidding about the volume.



Below is a video showing my first session with the widow. Please watch it carefully. Keep your eyes on the 6 pin in many of the shots. I virtually never get a 6 pin to bounce off the side wall and take out a 10 pin. Never. The only ball that has ever done that for me on occasion is my Dark Legend solid. But with the Widow, it was constantly making the 6 pin smack out that 10 pin. I simply could not believe the ball had that much energy at the pins. Pay attention to my bad shots too and how I get a great result out of them. When I miss right, or miss left, or throw slow, or too fast, somehow the Widow has a way of sorting it out. Amazing



So that is my real long review of the Hammer Black Widow Urethane ball which I believe is a ball that will be winning a lot of tournaments for many players much better than me. Hopefully this review has been of value to you. Take care and good bowling!



My first session with my new Black Widow Urethane:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqArAVIvtx0 Hello All,I would like to share my review of the new Hammer Black Widow Urethane bowling ball.The Short Review: Wow, wow, wow, wow!!!The Long Review:I think over the years you have all become familiar with me and my style. To summarize, I am a low rev, low ball speed Full Roller. I have zero tilt and a 90 degree axis rotation. I have tried a lot of balls over the years and never really found one that perfectly suited my style. Because of the way I roll the ball, I have been kinda stuck in the middle of where I want to be. Balls that provide the control that I need usually do not have carry power for me and ones that have the carry power usually do not provide control. As a result my average stays about the same, in the 170s.A while back I think I posted on this forum that I was using the Widow Spare on the Poway dry with good success. This early and heavy rolling Gas Mask core I thought would be the perfect core for a urethane ball. In my opinion and the opinion of others, urethane is about early roll and hook set. Many modern urethane balls have very high RG and low Diffs, the opposite of the way I think a urethane ball should be designed. But when I heard that Hammer was putting the Gas Mask core in a urethane ball, it was like my wish had come true.I purchased the Black Widow Urethane and had it drilled to maximize its abilities. I used the Aggressive Full Roller layout with balance hole for Asymmetric cores. I have attached a photo of the layout.I went to Kearny Mesa Bowl which uses Brunswick Pro Anvilane surface and the Big Ben oil pattern. When I called the lanes to verify open bowling they told me a party had rented the whole alley for 3 hours. I arrived just as the party finished and I was put on lane 10. When I got to my lane the return was filled with house balls. Not a good sign. I assumed there would be huge carry down and a messy pattern.I brought my Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane ball as a gauge of the traction ability of the Widow Urethane. The Scorcher will virtually hook in anything, so I wanted to compare them on the same pattern.The Scorcher is currently at 1500 grit Scotch-Brite and the Widow I left at the out of box stock grit of 360/800/800 Abralon.I started with the Scorcher and made my first throw. The ball came back drenched! I rolled it until it was well soaked and then did the same with the Widow. There was definitely a huge volume of oil on this lane today! Once both balls were deep black and slick I got lined up with the Scorcher. I finally settled with right foot on 15 and rolling on 11 out to 10. The Scorcher got down and rolled strongly into the pocket for a strike. I then made the same shot with the Widow and it could not make the turn and almost left the 5-7.Below is a video showing this comparison:Once I saw this, I put the Scorcher away and tried to get lined up with the Widow. I finally settled with right foot on 12 ½ targeting 9 ½ at the arrows. This allowed the ball to ride the oil line half in and out. I then rolled my first game. The result was stunning. I could not believe my eyes. The Widow simply could not overreact and yet it hit like a runaway train! I was able to simply roll the ball and it would hold the line and then gently arc into the pins and crush them like no ball I have ever used before. I had two open frames but still rolled a 221!The Black Widow Urethane is about full control of the target line. For me it was magical, truly magical. I could just play down and in and the ball would go exactly where I rolled it with not even a hint of over/under or late overreaction messing my shot up. Had I finally found the ball that was made for me? It seemed that way. If I made a bad shot then the ball did exactly what I expected. But here is the amazing part, this urethane ball gave me margin for error. I could miss right a couple of boards and be ok and miss inside a board or two and be ok. So I essentially had a 5 board target area with a urethane ball!Also the other remarkable thing I could not believe was the oil handling ability of this ball. These lanes were flooded this day. Maybe they put more volume down because of the party, but the Widow was soaked to the bone with oil, slick and black. Yet, it did not blunt the power or reaction of the ball. It kept hitting for 5 straight games and I never moved a millimeter from my target line or with my feet. Finally I got tired and left on a real high. You know that high I speak of, the high that comes from bowling at a new level. That is how the Black Widow Urethane made me feel. It made me a better bowler, it taught me how to be smooth and roll the ball and be rewarded for accuracy.I have also attached a pic of the Widow soaked with oil so you can see I am not kidding about the volume.Below is a video showing my first session with the widow. Please watch it carefully. Keep your eyes on the 6 pin in many of the shots. I virtually never get a 6 pin to bounce off the side wall and take out a 10 pin. Never. The only ball that has ever done that for me on occasion is my Dark Legend solid. But with the Widow, it was constantly making the 6 pin smack out that 10 pin. I simply could not believe the ball had that much energy at the pins. Pay attention to my bad shots too and how I get a great result out of them. When I miss right, or miss left, or throw slow, or too fast, somehow the Widow has a way of sorting it out. AmazingSo that is my real long review of the Hammer Black Widow Urethane ball which I believe is a ball that will be winning a lot of tournaments for many players much better than me. Hopefully this review has been of value to you. Take care and good bowling!My first session with my new Black Widow Urethane:



Attachments











_________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



Top #198600 - 09:11 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 708

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 708A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA One correction on my review, the stock grit of the Widow is actually 360/500/500 Abralon. My bad. _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



Top #198603 - 05:25 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 229

A/S/L: 20/m/ny How would you say it compares to the judge? _________________________

2 handed stats:



High game: 257

High series: 710

Average: 191



Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Top #198604 - 12:55 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 708

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 708A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Hello All,



Tonight I bowled my first series in actual league with the Black Widow Urethane.



It was exactly the same at Parkway bowl as it was at Kearny practice, even though Parkway and Kearny are using different patterns and have different lane surfaces and oil volumes.



Same as Kearny, I stood right foot on 12 1/2 and targeted 9 1/2 all night.

Did not have to move a millimeter through the whole set and got the same reaction on every single good shot, a hard, deadly strike!

If I missed right the ball would hook and set and crush the pocket high flush.

If I missed inside the ball would sit and hit high flush and crush the rack.

If I hit a tad light the six pin snapped the 10 out every single time.

If I hit real light all the pins were thrown at the 7 pin and once again a strike.

Only really, really bad shots left trouble.



End result?



A new personal best high series, a 630!

I had 17 strikes in that series.

Had a few boo, boo open frames and opened twice in the ninth frame.

If I had only closed those ninth frames...



Anyway, the point is, the Black Widow Urethane should be put on a pedestal and worshiped, it is that good.

It is so powerful and controlled. It is the most amazing ball I have ever used. I still can't understand how this ball does what it does.

My team is now in first place and next week is the position round. My doubles partner was sitting in awe of me. I did not tell him about the Widow until after our match was over.



In the third game he and I were tied frame for frame, strike for strike. He is a 219 average bowler.

He said, "who will crack first?"

Well, he was the first not to strike! Lol

I closed that third game with a 225 and that was with an open in the ninth frame.



The Widow Urethane was made for me. It emphasizes my release and utilizes it. I have a higher carry percentage with it than any other ball I have ever used. I don't know why or how this happens.

It is just like you saw in my video. Strikes from multiple types of hits.



This ball rolls very, very heavy and hits very hard, yet it never seems to roll out or lose any energy or overreact.

It is truly amazing.



I have attached a pic showing the flare rings on the ball. Remember I am a low rev bowler so the rings have very large separation.

But it looks like I am definitely getting good flare potential out of the ball with the layout I chose.



Also note the ball is not all deep black and shiny with oil like it was at Kearny since the volume at Parkway is much less than Kearny.

Yet despite no Brunswick Pro Anvilane surface and lower volume, I was able to play the exact same shot with the exact same results at Parkway as I did at Kearny.

How???



As to how this ball compares to the Crow?

It is so different and better.

The Crow has backend snap and can be hard to control and will require moves as the lane starts to transition, but with the Widow, the ball just rolls and rolls and hits like a runaway train.

I have never had to move my target or feet yet with the Widow.



The Widow is smooth as silk and stays on target and arcs softly across the lane allowing you to just lay it in there all night.

The Crow is touchy and will not hook set, it tends to get down and make a snappier move that can cause you to lose accuracy.

The Widow protects you from your errors by smoothing them out while the Crow can magnify your errors and get you in trouble as it has often done to me.

That is why I stopped using the Crow.



Attachments







_________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



Top #198609 - 05:24 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9580

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9580A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Today was the perfect day for my Urethane ball. The lanes were freshly oiled. but, being on the outside pair, along the wall, they dried really fast.



So, between games, I want out to the car to get the Urethane from the trunk. Only to realize, I switched cars with the wife.



So, I struggled to a 470 finish in Senior league. And, that happened to be high on our pair.



Bet, I could have had at least 490 with the Urethane. Not 1 double all day. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198611 - 11:41 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: Dennis Michael] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 708

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 708A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

I know exactly how you feel Dennis!

Last week they tried a "new pattern" at Poway.

Normally I am good using rubber, or at the worst, urethane if there is a tad more volume.

This night nothing would work!

I had rubber and two urethane balls (Judge and Grizz at 320 grit) and none of them would carry, everything was lazy to the pocket.

Had 3 strikes in 3 games and each game was exactly a 155!

I tried my hardest, but that is as high as I could bowl on this pair.

This week I am bringing every type of ball I have including a dreaded reactive resin ball! _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel