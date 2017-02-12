BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198605 - Today at 11:42 AM Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4598
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Masters results...

Men

Gold: Francois Lavoie (CAN)
Silver: Xu Zhe-Jia (TPE)
Bronze: Andres Gomez (COL), Thomas Larsen (DEN)

Results PDF

Women

Gold: Jung Dawun (KOR)
Silver: Sin Li Jane (MAS)
Bronze: Shayna Ng (SGP), Sharon Limansantoso (INA)

Results PDF

They actually took the usual 24 for the Masters, but the format was single-elimination match play with the top 8 in all-events getting a one-round bye. That meant, additionally, that Chris Barnes was in the Masters for the men, and Josie Barnes for the women.

The men have their separate world championships next year in Hong Kong.
#198608 - 9 minutes 21 seconds ago Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4598
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
https://www.11thframe.com/news/article/9...38-to-lead-Team

Didn't see this until today, but Jeff Richgels reported that Shannon O'Keefe had to pay an emergency room visit before the trios medal round with complications from a kidney stone, and her decision to bowl came literally minutes before medal round practice. She would eventually bowl a 238 game in the gold medal match vs. Germany, which will undoubtedly go down as one of the most legendary performances in world championships history.
