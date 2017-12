2017 World Championships (Men & Women)

Sponsored Links







Men



Gold : Francois Lavoie (CAN)

Silver : Xu Zhe-Jia (TPE)

Bronze : Andres Gomez (COL), Thomas Larsen (DEN)



Results PDF



Women



Gold : Jung Dawun (KOR)

Silver : Sin Li Jane (MAS)

Bronze : Shayna Ng (SGP), Sharon Limansantoso (INA)



Results PDF



They actually took the usual 24 for the Masters, but the format was single-elimination match play with the top 8 in all-events getting a one-round bye. That meant, additionally, that Chris Barnes was in the Masters for the men, and Josie Barnes for the women.



The men have their separate world championships next year in Hong Kong. Masters results...: Francois Lavoie (CAN): Xu Zhe-Jia (TPE): Andres Gomez (COL), Thomas Larsen (DEN): Jung Dawun (KOR): Sin Li Jane (MAS): Shayna Ng (SGP), Sharon Limansantoso (INA)They actually took the usual 24 for the Masters, but the format was single-elimination match play with the top 8 in all-events getting a one-round bye. That meant, additionally, that Chris Barnes was in the Masters for the men, and Josie Barnes for the women.The men have their separate world championships next year in Hong Kong.

Didn't see this until today, but Jeff Richgels reported that Shannon O'Keefe had to pay an emergency room visit before the trios medal round with complications from a kidney stone, and her decision to bowl came literally minutes before medal round practice. She would eventually bowl a 238 game in the gold medal match vs. Germany, which will undoubtedly go down as one of the most legendary performances in world championships history. Didn't see this until today, but Jeff Richgels reported that Shannon O'Keefe had to pay an emergency room visit before the trios medal round with complications from a kidney stone, and her decision to bowl came literally minutes before medal round practice. She would eventually bowl a 238 game in the gold medal match vs. Germany, which will undoubtedly go down as one of the most legendary performances in world championships history.

