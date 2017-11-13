BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198488 - 11/13/17 02:48 PM Two handed with pinky and ring
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 229
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Just wondering if anybody has ever heard of somebody bowling like this... Its literally the only way I'm physically able to bowl now... Ive looked around and haven't found anybody else that does this
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 191

Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198607 - Today at 12:46 PM Re: Two handed with pinky and ring
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1334
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I haven't seen it, no.
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

