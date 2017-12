Sponsored Links







Well it looks like Hammer answered my wish, to put the Gasmask core in a strong surface urethane ball.



I am excited about this release.

Now we will have a urethane hook monster!



Ultra low RG (2.50), Ultra high diff (.058) and a strong cover.

Early, heavy, smooth roll through the soup is my hope.

Something you get can lined up with and own the lane.



Thoughts on this new urethane ball?



BLACK WIDOW URETHANE

In the 1980’s, Hammer was known as “Faball Enterprises” and was the industry leader in urethane technology and performance.

Over the past few years, we have gone back to our roots and brought back the Black and Purple Pearl Urethane.

Hammer is excited to bring this same trusted urethane formula to the Black Widow line and wrap it around our most iconic core.

This combination will give you more overall hook than traditional urethane while maintaining the predictability that a urethane coverstock provides.



High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 621

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



I thought of you first Nord when they announced this one.



This ball, along with the Roto Grip Hot Cell, is proof to me that the major manufacturers are starting to get it. For years they've been producing urethane only as their light oil ball. That gave you a weak cover, and a weak core and generally bad carry.



Now they're stepping up to modern demands. Give me a large, big flaring core, so I can create some entry angle and have some hit while still using slow response covers.



I think these balls are going to be major factors in major tournaments soon.

Career Highs: 300/759

Originally Posted By: champ I thought of you first Nord when they announced this one.



This ball, along with the Roto Grip Hot Cell, is proof to me that the major manufacturers are starting to get it. For years they've been producing urethane only as their light oil ball. That gave you a weak cover, and a weak core and generally bad carry.



Now they're stepping up to modern demands. Give me a large, big flaring core, so I can create some entry angle and have some hit while still using slow response covers.



I think these balls are going to be major factors in major tournaments soon.

Totally agree! Finally the manufacturers are getting it.

For guys like myself who have an old school release with low revs and a full roll, reactive simply doesn't do anything for me except disappoint me.

But when I can use strong urethane then I can feel confident.



I am excited about the Black Widow urethane because on the dry Poway lanes I have used the polyester Widow Spare with a strong drilling to great effect.

The Widow Spare with its super strong, early rolling high flaring core and slow response cover make for a very hard hitting ball with excellent control of the pocket.

I am thinking on normal, higher volume house shots, the same core in urethane will be a formidable combination.



I already have my ball on order and my driller thinks he can have it for me next week. Will let you know how it does and try to make a video showing the reaction.



Totally agree! Finally the manufacturers are getting it.For guys like myself who have an old school release with low revs and a full roll, reactive simply doesn't do anything for me except disappoint me.But when I can use strong urethane then I can feel confident.I am excited about the Black Widow urethane because on the dry Poway lanes I have used the polyester Widow Spare with a strong drilling to great effect.The Widow Spare with its super strong, early rolling high flaring core and slow response cover make for a very hard hitting ball with excellent control of the pocket.I am thinking on normal, higher volume house shots, the same core in urethane will be a formidable combination.I already have my ball on order and my driller thinks he can have it for me next week. Will let you know how it does and try to make a video showing the reaction.



High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 621

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



Keep me updated Nord! I plan on getting one! If I do ill make a video as well! It will be interesting to see how it works with radically different styles

2 handed stats:



High game: 257

High series: 710

Average: 191



Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Hello All,



I would like to share my review of the new Hammer Black Widow Urethane bowling ball.



The Short Review: Wow, wow, wow, wow!!!



The Long Review:



I think over the years you have all become familiar with me and my style. To summarize, I am a low rev, low ball speed Full Roller. I have zero tilt and a 90 degree axis rotation. I have tried a lot of balls over the years and never really found one that perfectly suited my style. Because of the way I roll the ball, I have been kinda stuck in the middle of where I want to be. Balls that provide the control that I need usually do not have carry power for me and ones that have the carry power usually do not provide control. As a result my average stays about the same, in the 170’s.



A while back I think I posted on this forum that I was using the Widow Spare on the Poway dry with good success. This early and heavy rolling Gas Mask core I thought would be the perfect core for a urethane ball. In my opinion and the opinion of others, urethane is about early roll and hook set. Many modern urethane balls have very high RG and low Diffs, the opposite of the way I think a urethane ball should be designed. But when I heard that Hammer was putting the Gas Mask core in a urethane ball, it was like my wish had come true.



I purchased the Black Widow Urethane and had it drilled to maximize its abilities. I used the Aggressive Full Roller layout with balance hole for Asymmetric cores. I have attached a photo of the layout.



I went to Kearny Mesa Bowl which uses Brunswick Pro Anvilane surface and the Big Ben oil pattern. When I called the lanes to verify open bowling they told me a party had rented the whole alley for 3 hours. I arrived just as the party finished and I was put on lane 10. When I got to my lane the return was filled with house balls. Not a good sign. I assumed there would be huge carry down and a messy pattern.



I brought my Visionary



The Scorcher is currently at 1500 grit Scotch-Brite and the Widow I left at the out of box stock grit of 360/800/800 Abralon.



I started with the Scorcher and made my first throw. The ball came back drenched! I rolled it until it was well soaked and then did the same with the Widow. There was definitely a huge volume of oil on this lane today! Once both balls were deep black and slick I got lined up with the Scorcher. I finally settled with right foot on 15 and rolling on 11 out to 10. The Scorcher got down and rolled strongly into the pocket for a strike. I then made the same shot with the Widow and it could not make the turn and almost left the 5-7.



Below is a video showing this comparison:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jdn7lqpJauM



Once I saw this, I put the Scorcher away and tried to get lined up with the Widow. I finally settled with right foot on 12 ˝ targeting 9 ˝ at the arrows. This allowed the ball to ride the oil line half in and out. I then rolled my first game. The result was stunning. I could not believe my eyes. The Widow simply could not overreact and yet it hit like a runaway train! I was able to simply roll the ball and it would hold the line and then gently arc into the pins and crush them like no ball I have ever used before. I had two open frames but still rolled a 221!



The Black Widow Urethane is about full control of the target line. For me it was magical, truly magical. I could just play down and in and the ball would go exactly where I rolled it with not even a hint of over/under or late overreaction messing my shot up. Had I finally found the ball that was made for me? It seemed that way. If I made a bad shot then the ball did exactly what I expected. But here is the amazing part, this urethane ball gave me margin for error. I could miss right a couple of boards and be ok and miss inside a board or two and be ok. So I essentially had a 5 board target area with a urethane ball!



Also the other remarkable thing I could not believe was the oil handling ability of this ball. These lanes were flooded this day. Maybe they put more volume down because of the party, but the Widow was soaked to the bone with oil, slick and black. Yet, it did not blunt the power or reaction of the ball. It kept hitting for 5 straight games and I never moved a millimeter from my target line or with my feet. Finally I got tired and left on a real high. You know that high I speak of, the high that comes from bowling at a new level. That is how the Black Widow Urethane made me feel. It made me a better bowler, it taught me how to be smooth and roll the ball and be rewarded for accuracy.



I have also attached a pic of the Widow soaked with oil so you can see I am not kidding about the volume.



Below is a video showing my first session with the widow. Please watch it carefully. Keep your eyes on the 6 pin in many of the shots. I virtually never get a 6 pin to bounce off the side wall and take out a 10 pin. Never. The only ball that has ever done that for me on occasion is my Dark Legend solid. But with the Widow, it was constantly making the 6 pin smack out that 10 pin. I simply could not believe the ball had that much energy at the pins. Pay attention to my bad shots too and how I get a great result out of them. When I miss right, or miss left, or throw slow, or too fast, somehow the Widow has a way of sorting it out. Amazing…



So that is my real long review of the Hammer Black Widow Urethane ball which I believe is a ball that will be winning a lot of tournaments for many players much better than me. Hopefully this review has been of value to you. Take care and good bowling!



My first session with my new Black Widow Urethane:



High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 621

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



One correction on my review, the stock grit of the Widow is actually 360/500/500 Abralon. My bad.

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 621

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Hammer Widow Spare



How would you say it compares to the judge?

2 handed stats:



High game: 257

High series: 710

Average: 191



Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



