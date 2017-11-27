BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Twister Pins
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198596 - Yesterday at 11:52 PM Twister Pins
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 531
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Anyone bowl in a center that used these? My home house is considering changing to them and they actually put them on a practice pair to try out. I had a chance to bowl a couple of games on that pair and did not notice a decrease in carry. The pins seem livelier and felt like I carried a lot more light hits, but with only bowling 2 games with them it's probably not a big enough sample size.

I talked to the lane guy about it and he told me that the Twisters will last 4 years (and actually said there was a house in another state that's had them for 8 years) while if they stay with wood they have to replace them every 18 months. Also he told me the Twisters all weigh the same (3lb 6oz) while the Brunswick and AMF pins can vary by 5oz. So I think it makes sense but it would be a big change and the league bowlers may not like it, so if you've bowled in a center that put them in I'm interested to hear how it worked out and if the other bowlers liked them.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198597 - Today at 07:11 AM Re: Twister Pins [Re: wronghander]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 703
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
I've only bowled on them once in a split 10 pin/candlepin center in Massachusetts while visiting cousins. I do remember noticing that light hits threw pins all over the place however I also noticed more solid 10 pins. This was also a very long time ago so my memory of this is not great. Also, there were more candlepin lanes than 10 pin, so I'm not sure how well they kept those lanes.

I know that most people complain about the sound more than anything. Also, with them lasting a very long time, they tend to look very beat up but still behave like much newer pins.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Mkirchie - Today at 08:00 AM
Twister Pins
by Mkirchie - Today at 07:11 AM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:21 PM
Losing our pro-shop guy
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 07:16 PM
Storm Match Up Hybrid Video Ball Review
by sk8shorty01 - Yesterday at 12:54 PM
Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
by 6_ball_man - Yesterday at 08:02 AM
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by Dylan585 - 11/27/17 06:07 PM
Sign up now for winter virtual league (12/24)
by Richie V. - 11/27/17 11:39 AM
Black Friday Purchase
by wronghander - 11/25/17 11:42 PM
Honor scores 2017-18
by wronghander - 11/21/17 11:58 PM
Any interest in a winter virtual league?
by SteveH - 11/19/17 10:22 PM
Which ball
by djp1080 - 11/19/17 06:18 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.