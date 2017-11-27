Twister Pins

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 531A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Anyone bowl in a center that used these? My home house is considering changing to them and they actually put them on a practice pair to try out. I had a chance to bowl a couple of games on that pair and did not notice a decrease in carry. The pins seem livelier and felt like I carried a lot more light hits, but with only bowling 2 games with them it's probably not a big enough sample size.



I talked to the lane guy about it and he told me that the Twisters will last 4 years (and actually said there was a house in another state that's had them for 8 years) while if they stay with wood they have to replace them every 18 months. Also he told me the Twisters all weigh the same (3lb 6oz) while the Brunswick and AMF pins can vary by 5oz. So I think it makes sense but it would be a big change and the league bowlers may not like it, so if you've bowled in a center that put them in I'm interested to hear how it worked out and if the other bowlers liked them. _________________________

