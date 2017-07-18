|
#197871 - 07/18/17 08:51 PM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
This tournament has been rescheduled to the South Point Bowling Plaza, and, as a change from recent world championships, the first bulletin
indicated that one oil pattern will be used for every event, instead of the two that has been customary.
#198329 - 10/13/17 04:43 AM
Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
[Re: Richie V.]
https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622330136
The six women chosen to represent the US at the World Championships are Stefanie Johnson, Kelly Kulick, Danielle McEwan, Shannon O'Keefe, and Shannon Pluhowsky, all members of the team that took the team gold medal in 2015 in Abu Dhabi, along with World Championships first-timer Josie Barnes.
The men will have their training camp this month, and the men will be announced soon afterward.
Also, a newer bulletin
indicates that a pattern from Bank #2
(medium length) will be used (link is to the World Bowling pattern library index). Marios Nicolaides will once again serve as World Bowling's technical delegate and has the final decision on the pattern used.
Edited by Richie V. (10/13/17 05:00 AM)
#198392 - 10/24/17 07:35 PM
Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
[Re: Richie V.]
https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622330173
There will be a mix of experience and youth on the men's Team USA for the event, as veterans Chris Barnes, Tommy Jones, and Marshall Kent will be joined by first-timers Jacob Butturff, AJ Johnson, and Chris Via.
#198568 - 11/25/17 01:58 PM
Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
[Re: Richie V.]
I'm acquainted with one of the female members of Team Canada, and she posted on Facebook
(which I can't really link) that they're on the 39' Beijing
(link to Kegel PDF) pattern.
The women are bowling their singles event today, with the men going tomorrow, and the medal rounds for both the men and women are early on Monday.
#198574 - 11/27/17 03:33 PM
Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
[Re: Richie V.]
Singles results...MenGold
: Xander van Mazijk (NED)Silver
: Wu Hao-Ming (TPE)Bronze
: Israel Hernandez (PUR), Tobias Boerding (GER)
Refer to http://event.worldbowling.org/dynamic/squads.asp?tournament=55&gametype=1
for full scoresWomenGold
: Futaba Imai (JPN)Silver
: Mai Ginge Jensen (DEN)Bronze
: Hong Haeni (KOR), Chan Shuk Han (HKG)
Refer to http://event.worldbowling.org/dynamic/squads.asp?tournament=56&gametype=1
for full scores
Tough start for the USA, as they were shut out of the medals in both men's & women's singles. Men's doubles today, women's doubles and both medal rounds tomorrow.
#198581 - 11/29/17 12:52 PM
Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
[Re: Richie V.]
Doubles results...MenGold
: Chris Barnes/Tommy Jones (USA)Silver
: Kwun Ho Lau/Eric Tseng (HKG)Bronze
: Tayuka Miyazawa/Shota Kouki (JPN), Niko Oksanen/Petteri Salonen (FIN)
Refer to http://event.worldbowling.org/dynamic/squads.asp?tournament=55&gametype=2
for full resultsWomenGold
: Jung Dawun/Kim Moonjeong (KOR)Silver
: Li Jane Sin/Shalin Zulkifli (MAS)Bronze
: Danielle McEwan/Kelly Kulick (USA), Josie Barnes/Shannon O'Keefe (USA)
Refer to http://event.worldbowling.org/dynamic/squads.asp?tournament=56&gametype=2
for full results
A national team's depth starts to show as you add bowlers to the teams, and the USA had a better showing in doubles, winning three of the available medals, including the men's gold. Danielle McEwan & Kelly Kulick were the reigning world women's doubles champions.Men's all-events standings
Tommy Jones is in a medal position for men's all-events after doubles, and AJ Johnson would be the other American in the Masters (which I'm not sure of the format for).Women's all-events standings
Different story for the women, as no American woman is in the all-events medals and Danielle McEwan the only one in the top 8 (for the Masters).
Trios for both the men and women will be taking place over these two days, with two days of team to follow, and the medal rounds for both trios and team will take place Sunday. The trios and team medal rounds, as well as the Masters, will be shown live on the new Olympic Channel.
Edited by Richie V. (11/29/17 01:44 PM)
#198587 - 11/30/17 01:30 PM
Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
[Re: Richie V.]
Men's trios Block 1 results
Americans Chris Via, Jacob Butturff, and AJ Johnson weren't far off of 4th place, but Marshall Kent, Chris Barnes, and Tommy Jones (25th) struggled.Women's trios Block 1 results
Block 1 for the women saw Shannon O'Keefe, Danielle McEwan, and Kelly Kulick in 2nd and Josie Barnes, Shannon Pluhowsky, and Stefanie Johnson in 18th.
#198590 - Yesterday at 01:05 PM
Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
[Re: Richie V.]
Men's trios qualifying results
The American men were shut out of the medals in trios, with three Asian teams plus Finland bowling for the medals on Sunday. Japan is the top seed.Women's trios qualifying results
American women (Shannon O'Keefe, Danielle McEwan, Kelly Kulick) are the top seed for women's trios and face Indonesia in the semifinals.Men's all-events standings
American AJ Johnson is 2nd in men's all-events after trios, and also of note is that Australian Jason Belmonte is inside the Masters cut.Women's all-events standings
American Danielle McEwan sits in the gold medal spot in women's all-events after trios, with Kelly Kulick also inside the Masters cut.
I had a look at the schedule for Masters day, and it does appear that it will be double-elimination match play of some sort.
Team (of five) qualifying for both the men and women runs these next two days, with the medal rounds on Sunday, after trios.
Edited by Richie V. (Yesterday at 01:07 PM)
#198594 - Yesterday at 10:21 PM
Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
[Re: Richie V.]
Men's team standings after first block
Team of five is the highlight event of a world championships, and tomorrow's second day should prove exciting for the men, as the USA is only a pin ahead of Canada for the final medal spot after the first block. Chinese Taipei leads, followed by Colombia and Australia.Women's team standings after first block
The American women are second after the first block, trailing Malaysia by 105 pins, with Sweden and Indonesia rounding out the top four.
Edited by Richie V. (Yesterday at 10:22 PM)
