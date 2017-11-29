Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #198579 - 11:36 AM Losing our pro-shop guy mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1332

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1332A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



So I've had plenty of pro-shop guys. . . some good, some better, some bad.



We just moved houses and found a pro-shop guy that actually LIKES hanging out with the bowlers and REMEMBERS how we bowl.



My wife took my stepson's old ball in to see if he thought it would be good for her (14# Hyroad Pearl) and he told her it was drilled wrong. When she told him it was his drilling and that she bowls backup, he said that yes, he knew, and it's drilled wrong really for BOTH of them. (It is - it was just adapted from his grandpa's span, never really drilled for him, and it's obviously backwards for her)



How often has that happened for me? NEVER. First time. That was her first time talking with him.



And now the bowling center has decided to not renew his lease so he's out. Packing his stuff up.



He said he will be re-opening somewhere, but doesn't know when yet.



He also said he will still be coming around . . . but how often?



So I've had plenty of pro-shop guys. . . some good, some better, some bad.We just moved houses and found a pro-shop guy that actually LIKES hanging out with the bowlers and REMEMBERS how we bowl.My wife took my stepson's old ball in to see if he thought it would be good for her (14# Hyroad Pearl) and he told her it was drilled wrong. When she told him it was his drilling and that she bowls backup, he said that yes, he knew, and it's drilled wrong really for BOTH of them. (It is - it was just adapted from his grandpa's span, never really drilled for him, and it's obviously backwards for her)How often has that happened for me? NEVER. First time. That was her first time talking with him.And now the bowling center has decided to not renew his lease so he's out. Packing his stuff up.He said he will be re-opening somewhere, but doesn't know when yet.He also said he will still be coming around . . . but how often?Sad. Frustrated.

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#198580 - 11:49 AM Re: Losing our pro-shop guy Doogie





Registered: 08/31/11

Posts: 352

That is disappointing. He sounds like a great Pro Shop operator. Hopefully, he will find a place to open up soon.

Motiv: Octane Burn

Ebonite: Mission Unknown

Ebonite: Real One

Storm: Supernatural

#198583 - 10:34 PM Re: Losing our pro-shop guy champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2107

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2107A/S/L: 30/M/AZ



He converted his van into a mobile



I knew a guy had the same thing happen to him. He'd been in the same shop, in a bowling alley for 20+ years. Then the bowling alley sold, without even telling him.He converted his van into a mobile Pro Shop . Now he'll meet you at your house on the weekend, at your work on your lunch break, or even at the bowling alley. He's doing better than he ever did before, since he has no real overhead and he can be a lot more flexible.Where there's a will, there's a way.

Career Highs: 300/759

#198584 - 06:40 AM Re: Losing our pro-shop guy Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9578

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9578A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



The house where I used to bowl, did not have a



He bought the wall hanging boards and some furniture. The place looked pretty good and bowlers started coming in. Two months of operation, the Corporate gurus decided he was to get a rent increase to $1000. That was upsetting to him, but he endured, as he had an investment there. Another house of that chain gives free rent for repair services.



Two months later, the Center closed with the season end, April, without notice.



The house where I used to bowl, did not have a Pro Shop . Then a center cut back and a Pro Shop guy became available. He approached our house, a chain. Had to do the Corporate discussion routine. Then, they freed up space for him that needed some work, for a nominal rent, $750. He rebuilt the space at his own expense but got done over Christmas holidays.He bought the wall hanging boards and some furniture. The place looked pretty good and bowlers started coming in. Two months of operation, the Corporate gurus decided he was to get a rent increase to $1000. That was upsetting to him, but he endured, as he had an investment there. Another house of that chain gives free rent for repair services.Two months later, the Center closed with the season end, April, without notice.He got royally screwed by the Corporate gurus. He's out of business now. I don't know how these guys can make a living. With bowling numbers falling so rapidly, their business has to suffer. And, it's getting tougher to find a good one.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 06:44 AM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









#198586 - 12:24 PM Re: Losing our pro-shop guy djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 365

Some of the best PSOs around my parts have either retired and got into the business as a hobby sort of or they've always had a second job that allows them to operate their shops during periods that help bowlers in the area. It's tough. One of the guys here has people coming from miles around due to his reputation. He got his start up in Vernon Hills and folks from up that way and farther out come see him about getting their new gear and old gear fixed up... It's great to have him near by...

#198591 - 02:45 PM Re: Losing our pro-shop guy wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 529

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 529A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Originally Posted By: champ



He converted his van into a mobile



Where there's a will, there's a way. I knew a guy had the same thing happen to him. He'd been in the same shop, in a bowling alley for 20+ years. Then the bowling alley sold, without even telling him.He converted his van into a mobile Pro Shop . Now he'll meet you at your house on the weekend, at your work on your lunch break, or even at the bowling alley. He's doing better than he ever did before, since he has no real overhead and he can be a lot more flexible.Where there's a will, there's a way.

For sure. There's a guy in my area that has a Pro Shop in his garage. Not sure if he had one in a center at one point but a few of my teammates swear by him as well as a lot of the other higher average bowlers. It's a legit registered business as well; he's not just drilling balls for people on the side.

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

#198592 - 05:49 PM Re: Losing our pro-shop guy Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9578

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9578A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Talked with my other house last night. They raised the rent by $1500 a month to get rid of that shop Mgr



Then, the owner of the house opened hisown shop. Hired an old driller friend who had retired. He's pretty good and had a great reputation. I can see why.



didn't know the former guy, but this guy is very good. And, he's an employee of the center. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top

