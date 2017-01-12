Sponsored Links







In recording a video and comparing this ball to the IQ Tour and Phaze II, you can see we were actually able to move in deeper than both pieces and create more angle down lane and still get corners out. The fact that this ball could create that much direction change at a lower level price point was very impressive!



If you would like to see this ball in action feel free to visit my Youtube video located at:



Storm Match Up Hybrid Video Ball Review - sk8sbowlingreviews After drilling the Match Up Hybrid (70x6x50) I was quite surprised at just how much this ball was able to hook and how much area we were able to create. At the price point, this ball out hooks most other balls in the same area which makes this piece very cost effective for a wide range of bowlers' abilities as well as styles.

