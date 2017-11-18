BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198534 - 11/18/17 09:30 AM Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
Jason_C Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
Last night in my third game it started out so promising. I got the front 6 strikes. I was thinking lifetime high score is in the works. The 7th I came through the nose of the head pin and left the 7-10 being a righty I went for the 7 only I missed it of course, Next frame, ugly shot leaves the 6-7-10. able to take out the 6-10. 9th I leave a stone solid 9 and pick it up. The same thing happens to start the 10th. Then I left the ever so pretty 2,4,6,7,10 to end the game. I started with the first 6 and ended with only a 217. Normally I would be happy with a 217. However, getting there like that is nothing to be happy about. Just needed to complain about my own self destruction.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198543 - 11/18/17 07:46 PM Re: Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game [Re: Jason_C]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2107
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
At least you started with the front 6. Good job.

Focus on that and learn from the mental breakdown. Did the lanes change, and you missed it? Were you no longer focused on Execution, instead thinking about the possible score? Were you getting nervous?

Learn from the mistake, and maybe next time it won't happen again.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#198551 - 11/19/17 10:04 PM Re: Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game [Re: Jason_C]
Jason_C Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
Part of it was lane conditions changing and not having the equipment to combat it. I just got a ball that will hopefully be that second ball out of the bag. The other issue was the pain in my leg changing my delivery. I have pretty bad rheumatoid arthritis and I am still working on learning how to adjust to the changes it forces me to make. Also hoping the more I bowl the better the body gets. I also think the pain causes focus lapses. The first 5 of the front 6 were beautiful. The 6th could have been an ugly split but I got lucky and not afraid to admit it.

Top
#198588 - Today at 08:02 AM Re: Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game [Re: Jason_C]
6_ball_man Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 814
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Lately, I have been doing the reverse of that. I dig a big, deep hole early and then (sometimes) right the ship. 1st game yesterday featured 3 splits early and a late triple...last game I batted in the 10th. That is good, cuz in this "league" (really, it is just a loose association of guys that would rather be golfing) if you get a triple, you get a dime from everyone in the league. That last frame gave me the hat trick...got dimes in all 3 games, which lately, has been a bit of a feat for me. Not much of a number overall, but my doubles partner and I took 3rd to gather a few bux...:-)
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
by 6_ball_man - Today at 08:02 AM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 01:30 PM
Losing our pro-shop guy
by djp1080 - Yesterday at 12:24 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Doogie - Yesterday at 10:58 AM
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by Dylan585 - 11/27/17 06:07 PM
Sign up now for winter virtual league (12/24)
by Richie V. - 11/27/17 11:39 AM
Black Friday Purchase
by wronghander - 11/25/17 11:42 PM
Honor scores 2017-18
by wronghander - 11/21/17 11:58 PM
Any interest in a winter virtual league?
by SteveH - 11/19/17 10:22 PM
Which ball
by djp1080 - 11/19/17 06:18 PM
Entry Angle
by djp1080 - 11/19/17 12:09 PM
My low track
by Jason_C - 11/17/17 01:38 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.