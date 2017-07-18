#198581 - 12:52 PM Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women) Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Men



Gold : Chris Barnes/Tommy Jones (USA)

Silver : Kwun Ho Lau/Eric Tseng (HKG)

Bronze : Tayuka Miyazawa/Shota Kouki (JPN), Niko Oksanen/Petteri Salonen (FIN)



Refer to



Women



Gold : Jung Dawun/Kim Moonjeong (KOR)

Silver : Li Jane Sin/Shalin Zulkifli (MAS)

Bronze : Danielle McEwan/Kelly Kulick (USA), Josie Barnes/Shannon O'Keefe (USA)



Refer to



A national team's depth starts to show as you add bowlers to the teams, and the USA had a better showing in doubles, winning three of the available medals, including the men's gold. Danielle McEwan & Kelly Kulick were the reigning world women's doubles champions.



Men's all-events standings



Tommy Jones is in a medal position for men's all-events after doubles, and AJ Johnson would be the other American in the Masters (which I'm not sure of the format for).



Women's all-events standings



Different story for the women, as no American woman is in the all-events medals and Danielle McEwan the only one in the top 8 (for the Masters).



