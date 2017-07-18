2017 World Championships (Men & Women)

Doubles results...MenGold
: Chris Barnes/Tommy Jones (USA)Silver
: Kwun Ho Lau/Eric Tseng (HKG)Bronze
: Tayuka Miyazawa/Shota Kouki (JPN), Niko Oksanen/Petteri Salonen (FIN)
Refer to http://event.worldbowling.org/dynamic/squads.asp?tournament=55&gametype=2
for full resultsWomenGold
: Jung Dawun/Kim Moonjeong (KOR)Silver
: Li Jane Sin/Shalin Zulkifli (MAS)Bronze
: Danielle McEwan/Kelly Kulick (USA), Josie Barnes/Shannon O'Keefe (USA)
Refer to http://event.worldbowling.org/dynamic/squads.asp?tournament=56&gametype=2
for full results
A national team's depth starts to show as you add bowlers to the teams, and the USA had a better showing in doubles, winning three of the available medals, including the men's gold. Danielle McEwan & Kelly Kulick were the reigning world women's doubles champions.Men's all-events standings
Tommy Jones is in a medal position for men's all-events after doubles, and AJ Johnson would be the other American in the Masters (which I'm not sure of the format for).Women's all-events standings
Different story for the women, as no American woman is in the all-events medals and Danielle McEwan the only one in the top 8 (for the Masters).
Trios for both the men and women will be taking place over these two days, with two days of team to follow, and the medal rounds for both trios and team will take place Sunday. The trios and team medal rounds, as well as the Masters, will be shown live on the new Olympic Channel.