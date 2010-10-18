BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198579 - Yesterday at 11:36 AM Losing our pro-shop guy
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1332
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
brickwall

So I've had plenty of pro-shop guys. . . some good, some better, some bad.

We just moved houses and found a pro-shop guy that actually LIKES hanging out with the bowlers and REMEMBERS how we bowl.

My wife took my stepson's old ball in to see if he thought it would be good for her (14# Hyroad Pearl) and he told her it was drilled wrong. When she told him it was his drilling and that she bowls backup, he said that yes, he knew, and it's drilled wrong really for BOTH of them. (It is - it was just adapted from his grandpa's span, never really drilled for him, and it's obviously backwards for her)

How often has that happened for me? NEVER. First time. That was her first time talking with him.

And now the bowling center has decided to not renew his lease so he's out. Packing his stuff up.

He said he will be re-opening somewhere, but doesn't know when yet.

He also said he will still be coming around . . . but how often?

Sad. Frustrated.
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198580 - Yesterday at 11:49 AM Re: Losing our pro-shop guy [Re: mmalsed]
Doogie Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 352
A/S/L: 37/M/Lincoln, NE
That is disappointing. He sounds like a great Pro Shop operator. Hopefully, he will find a place to open up soon.
#198583 - Yesterday at 10:34 PM Re: Losing our pro-shop guy [Re: mmalsed]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2107
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
I knew a guy had the same thing happen to him. He'd been in the same shop, in a bowling alley for 20+ years. Then the bowling alley sold, without even telling him.

He converted his van into a mobile Pro Shop. Now he'll meet you at your house on the weekend, at your work on your lunch break, or even at the bowling alley. He's doing better than he ever did before, since he has no real overhead and he can be a lot more flexible.

Where there's a will, there's a way.
#198584 - Today at 06:40 AM Re: Losing our pro-shop guy [Re: champ]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9576
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I don't know how these guys can make a living. With bowling numbers falling so rapidly, their business has to suffer. And, it's getting tougher to find a good one.

The house where I used to bowl, did not have a Pro Shop. Then a center cut back and a Pro Shop guy became available. He approached our house, a chain. Had to do the Corporate discussion routine. Then, they freed up space for him that needed some work, for a nominal rent, $750. He rebuilt the space at hisown expense but got done over Christmas holidays.

He bought the wall hanging boards and some furniture. The place looked pretty good and bowlers started coming in. Two months of operation, the Corporate gurus decided he was to get a rent increase to $1000. That was upsetting to him, but he endured, as he had an investment there. Another house of that chain gives free rent for repair services.

Two months later, the Center closed with the season end, April, without notice.

He got royally screwed by the Corporate gurus. He's out of business now.


#198586 - Today at 12:24 PM Re: Losing our pro-shop guy [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 365
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Some of the best PSOs around my parts have either retired and got into the business as a hobby sort of or they've always had a second job that allows them to operate their shops during periods that help bowlers in the area. It's tough. One of the guys here has people coming from miles around due to his reputation. He got his start up in Vernon Hills and folks from up that way and farther out come see him about getting their new gear and old gear fixed up... It's great to have him near by...

