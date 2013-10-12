BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
#198577 - Yesterday at 08:41 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 701
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Last two weeks for me have been ugly. I don't remember my exact scores or series (probably because I'm trying to forget them), but they were both around 570-590. Lanes haven't been fresh due to high school bowling starting and bowling before us and lots of open bowling the day after Thanksgiving. However, I've gone to practice the last two Sunday mornings on fresh shots and I'm totally confused. Besides a lot of over/under reaction with resin, they're hooking like crazy in league. However when I went to practice the last two Sunday mornings I'm fighting to get resin to roll up and carry. I had gone to practice the first Sunday of this month on a fresh shot and had no such problems along with having a fresh shot all season up until the past two weeks, so I do think that for whatever reason something is up with the shot.

I've used my Super Natural in league a few times this season when I have struggled with resin and it has worked OK, so last Sunday morning I figured at some point I'd try to use my old urethane Turbo that I hadn't bowled a whole game with in a few years. Switched to it the third game after fighting a lot of over/under and bad carry. Played straight up 7 first shot with the Turbo and it hit high flush like a ton of bricks. Shot the front 8 with it and ended with a 269. The next game I tried to switch back to resin, over/under reaction again with bad carry. I'm contemplating starting with the Turbo on Friday night in league. It just feels weird to me to have to possibly make this switch to urethane again like I did a few seasons ago, however I've been feast or famine with resin for most of the season. Any thoughts?

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198578 - Yesterday at 11:13 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
IronMike
Junior

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 20
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Yeh I always start to have trouble once the weather changes. Or seemingly, and I blame it on the weather confused Just seems like the lanes have a hard change around the 2nd third of the season, and it often coincides with temperatures dropping. I noticed this when I bowled in Louisiana and now in North Carolina. Just an observation though, probably not much help *shrug*

Bowling last night was interesting. Cut the tip of my middle finger on my throwing hand open (deep, half inch long) on Monday night. Had to put some liquid skin on it and wrap with tape. It held together and didn't hurt, but I couldn't really bend the finger which definitely changed my shot.

I managed a 246-197-215 to hit average dead on with a 658. Was throwing the ball about 1.5 mph slower. Oil held the shot on the first game but I started having to move WAY inside to compensate for the speed and just couldn't throw consistently enough at that angle.

We lost the last game by 1 pin. Anchor opened frames 9 and 10 crying
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

Top
#198582 - Yesterday at 10:14 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4592
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

No deuces tonight, but I had only one game under average, and that by not very much. I had a couple of missed single pins, but I was spooked by stepping on my shoelace on the missed 3 pin, which I couldn't stop the shot for because I was committed to it.

Result: 183-193-177=553
Average (36 games): 179
Average for last 9 games: 186
Next week's AVG+1 score: 559

Composite average (72 games): 177

On Brian's last night with us, team won the first two and lost the third by enough to lose total. The good news is that Si will be returning to my team next week.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 177

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#198585 - Today at 10:58 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Doogie
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 352
A/S/L: 37/M/Lincoln, NE
League last night was a challenge. 535 series don't exactly remember the games but 146-220ish-186 I think. Lots of splits. 5 in game one and another 4 for the rest of the night. Seemed like I would pay the max price for shots that were just a bit off.
_________________________
Motiv: Octane Burn
Ebonite: Mission Unknown
Ebonite: Real One
Storm: Supernatural

Top
