2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
#197871 - 07/18/17 08:51 PM
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4590
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
This tournament has been rescheduled to the South Point Bowling Plaza, and, as a change from recent world championships, the first bulletin indicated that one oil pattern will be used for every event, instead of the two that has been customary.
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198329 - 10/13/17 04:43 AM Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4590
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622330136

The six women chosen to represent the US at the World Championships are Stefanie Johnson, Kelly Kulick, Danielle McEwan, Shannon O'Keefe, and Shannon Pluhowsky, all members of the team that took the team gold medal in 2015 in Abu Dhabi, along with World Championships first-timer Josie Barnes.

The men will have their training camp this month, and the men will be announced soon afterward.

Also, a newer bulletin indicates that a pattern from Bank #2 (medium length) will be used (link is to the World Bowling pattern library index). Marios Nicolaides will once again serve as World Bowling's technical delegate and has the final decision on the pattern used.


#198392 - 10/24/17 07:35 PM Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4590
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622330173

There will be a mix of experience and youth on the men's Team USA for the event, as veterans Chris Barnes, Tommy Jones, and Marshall Kent will be joined by first-timers Jacob Butturff, AJ Johnson, and Chris Via.
#198568 - 11/25/17 01:58 PM Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4590
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
I'm acquainted with one of the female members of Team Canada, and she posted on Facebook (which I can't really link) that they're on the 39' Beijing (link to Kegel PDF) pattern.

The women are bowling their singles event today, with the men going tomorrow, and the medal rounds for both the men and women are early on Monday.
#198574 - 11/27/17 03:33 PM Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4590
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Singles results...

Men

Gold: Xander van Mazijk (NED)
Silver: Wu Hao-Ming (TPE)
Bronze: Israel Hernandez (PUR), Tobias Boerding (GER)

Refer to http://event.worldbowling.org/dynamic/squads.asp?tournament=55&gametype=1 for full scores

Women

Gold: Futaba Imai (JPN)
Silver: Mai Ginge Jensen (DEN)
Bronze: Hong Haeni (KOR), Chan Shuk Han (HKG)

Refer to http://event.worldbowling.org/dynamic/squads.asp?tournament=56&gametype=1 for full scores

Tough start for the USA, as they were shut out of the medals in both men's & women's singles. Men's doubles today, women's doubles and both medal rounds tomorrow.
#198581 - Today at 12:52 PM Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4590
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Doubles results...

Men

Gold: Chris Barnes/Tommy Jones (USA)
Silver: Kwun Ho Lau/Eric Tseng (HKG)
Bronze: Tayuka Miyazawa/Shota Kouki (JPN), Niko Oksanen/Petteri Salonen (FIN)

Refer to http://event.worldbowling.org/dynamic/squads.asp?tournament=55&gametype=2 for full results

Women

Gold: Jung Dawun/Kim Moonjeong (KOR)
Silver: Li Jane Sin/Shalin Zulkifli (MAS)
Bronze: Danielle McEwan/Kelly Kulick (USA), Josie Barnes/Shannon O'Keefe (USA)

Refer to http://event.worldbowling.org/dynamic/squads.asp?tournament=56&gametype=2 for full results

A national team's depth starts to show as you add bowlers to the teams, and the USA had a better showing in doubles, winning three of the available medals, including the men's gold. Danielle McEwan & Kelly Kulick were the reigning world women's doubles champions.

Men's all-events standings

Tommy Jones is in a medal position for men's all-events after doubles, and AJ Johnson would be the other American in the Masters (which I'm not sure of the format for).

Women's all-events standings

Different story for the women, as no American woman is in the all-events medals and Danielle McEwan the only one in the top 8 (for the Masters).

Trios for both the men and women will be taking place over these two days, with two days of team to follow, and the medal rounds for both trios and team will take place Sunday. The trios and team medal rounds, as well as the Masters, will be shown live on the new Olympic Channel.


