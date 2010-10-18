Sponsored Links







Losing our pro-shop guy mmalsed

So I've had plenty of pro-shop guys. . . some good, some better, some bad.



We just moved houses and found a pro-shop guy that actually LIKES hanging out with the bowlers and REMEMBERS how we bowl.



My wife took my stepson's old ball in to see if he thought it would be good for her (14# Hyroad Pearl) and he told her it was drilled wrong. When she told him it was his drilling and that she bowls backup, he said that yes, he knew, and it's drilled wrong really for BOTH of them. (It is - it was just adapted from his grandpa's span, never really drilled for him, and it's obviously backwards for her)



How often has that happened for me? NEVER. First time. That was her first time talking with him.



And now the bowling center has decided to not renew his lease so he's out. Packing his stuff up.



He said he will be re-opening somewhere, but doesn't know when yet.



He also said he will still be coming around . . . but how often?



Re: Losing our pro-shop guy Doogie





That is disappointing. He sounds like a great Pro Shop operator. Hopefully, he will find a place to open up soon.

