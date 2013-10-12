Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 701A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Last two weeks for me have been ugly. I don't remember my exact scores or series (probably because I'm trying to forget them), but they were both around 570-590. Lanes haven't been fresh due to high school bowling starting and bowling before us and lots of open bowling the day after Thanksgiving. However, I've gone to practice the last two Sunday mornings on fresh shots and I'm totally confused. Besides a lot of over/under reaction with resin, they're hooking like crazy in league. However when I went to practice the last two Sunday mornings I'm fighting to get resin to roll up and carry. I had gone to practice the first Sunday of this month on a fresh shot and had no such problems along with having a fresh shot all season up until the past two weeks, so I do think that for whatever reason something is up with the shot.



I've used my Super Natural in league a few times this season when I have struggled with resin and it has worked OK, so last Sunday morning I figured at some point I'd try to use my old urethane Turbo that I hadn't bowled a whole game with in a few years. Switched to it the third game after fighting a lot of over/under and bad carry. Played straight up 7 first shot with the Turbo and it hit high flush like a ton of bricks. Shot the front 8 with it and ended with a 269. The next game I tried to switch back to resin, over/under reaction again with bad carry. I'm contemplating starting with the Turbo on Friday night in league. It just feels weird to me to have to possibly make this switch to urethane again like I did a few seasons ago, however I've been feast or famine with resin for most of the season. Any thoughts?



A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Just seems like the lanes have a hard change around the 2nd third of the season, and it often coincides with temperatures dropping. I noticed this when I bowled in Louisiana and now in North Carolina. Just an observation though, probably not much help *shrug*



Bowling last night was interesting. Cut the tip of my middle finger on my throwing hand open (deep, half inch long) on Monday night. Had to put some liquid skin on it and wrap with tape. It held together and didn't hurt, but I couldn't really bend the finger which definitely changed my shot.



I managed a 246-197-215 to hit average dead on with a 658. Was throwing the ball about 1.5 mph slower. Oil held the shot on the first game but I started having to move WAY inside to compensate for the speed and just couldn't throw consistently enough at that angle.



We lost the last game by 1 pin. Anchor opened frames 9 and 10 Yeh I always start to have trouble once the weather changes. Or seemingly, and I blame it on the weatherJust seems like the lanes have a hard change around the 2nd third of the season, and it often coincides with temperatures dropping. I noticed this when I bowled in Louisiana and now in North Carolina. Just an observation though, probably not much help *shrug*Bowling last night was interesting. Cut the tip of my middle finger on my throwing hand open (deep, half inch long) on Monday night. Had to put some liquid skin on it and wrap with tape. It held together and didn't hurt, but I couldn't really bend the finger which definitely changed my shot.I managed a 246-197-215 to hit average dead on with a 658. Was throwing the ball about 1.5 mph slower. Oil held the shot on the first game but I started having to move WAY inside to compensate for the speed and just couldn't throw consistently enough at that angle.We lost the last game by 1 pin. Anchor opened frames 9 and 10 _________________________

