Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198554 - 04:30 PM Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 704

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 704A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Well it looks like Hammer answered my wish, to put the Gasmask core in a strong surface urethane ball.



I am excited about this release.

Now we will have a urethane hook monster!



Ultra low RG (2.50), Ultra high diff (.058) and a strong cover.

Early, heavy, smooth roll through the soup is my hope.

Something you get can lined up with and own the lane.



Thoughts on this new urethane ball?



BLACK WIDOW URETHANE

In the 1980s, Hammer was known as Faball Enterprises and was the industry leader in urethane technology and performance.

Over the past few years, we have gone back to our roots and brought back the Black and Purple Pearl Urethane.

Hammer is excited to bring this same trusted urethane formula to the Black Widow line and wrap it around our most iconic core.

This combination will give you more overall hook than traditional urethane while maintaining the predictability that a urethane coverstock provides.



Attachments







_________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 621

House Avg: 177



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Visionary The Crow Urethane

Visionary The Judge Urethane

Brunswick Grizz Urethane



Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198555 - 05:16 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2106

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2106A/S/L: 30/M/AZ I thought of you first Nord when they announced this one.



This ball, along with the Roto Grip Hot Cell, is proof to me that the major manufacturers are starting to get it. For years they've been producing urethane only as their light oil ball. That gave you a weak cover, and a weak core and generally bad carry.



Now they're stepping up to modern demands. Give me a large, big flaring core, so I can create some entry angle and have some hit while still using slow response covers.



I think these balls are going to be major factors in major tournaments soon. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #198558 - 12:35 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: champ] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 704

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 704A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: champ I thought of you first Nord when they announced this one.



This ball, along with the Roto Grip Hot Cell, is proof to me that the major manufacturers are starting to get it. For years they've been producing urethane only as their light oil ball. That gave you a weak cover, and a weak core and generally bad carry.



Now they're stepping up to modern demands. Give me a large, big flaring core, so I can create some entry angle and have some hit while still using slow response covers.



I think these balls are going to be major factors in major tournaments soon.

Totally agree! Finally the manufacturers are getting it.

For guys like myself who have an old school release with low revs and a full roll, reactive simply doesn't do anything for me except disappoint me.

But when I can use strong urethane then I can feel confident.



I am excited about the Black Widow urethane because on the dry Poway lanes I have used the polyester Widow Spare with a strong drilling to great effect.

The Widow Spare with its super strong, early rolling high flaring core and slow response cover make for a very hard hitting ball with excellent control of the pocket.

I am thinking on normal, higher volume house shots, the same core in urethane will be a formidable combination.



I already have my ball on order and my driller thinks he can have it for me next week. Will let you know how it does and try to make a video showing the reaction.



Totally agree! Finally the manufacturers are getting it.For guys like myself who have an old school release with low revs and a full roll, reactive simply doesn't do anything for me except disappoint me.But when I can use strong urethane then I can feel confident.I am excited about the Black Widow urethane because on the dry Poway lanes I have used the polyester Widow Spare with a strong drilling to great effect.The Widow Spare with its super strong, early rolling high flaring core and slow response cover make for a very hard hitting ball with excellent control of the pocket.I am thinking on normal, higher volume house shots, the same core in urethane will be a formidable combination.I already have my ball on order and my driller thinks he can have it for me next week. Will let you know how it does and try to make a video showing the reaction.



Edited by nord ( 12:42 AM ) _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 621

House Avg: 177



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Visionary The Crow Urethane

Visionary The Judge Urethane

Brunswick Grizz Urethane



Top #198575 - 06:07 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" Re: nord] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 228

A/S/L: 20/m/ny Keep me updated Nord! I plan on getting one! If I do ill make a video as well! It will be interesting to see how it works with radically different styles _________________________

2 handed stats:



High game: 257

High series: 710

Average: 191



Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel