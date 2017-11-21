BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198554 - 11/21/17 04:30 PM Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 704
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Well it looks like Hammer answered my wish, to put the Gasmask core in a strong surface urethane ball.

I am excited about this release.
Now we will have a urethane hook monster!

Ultra low RG (2.50), Ultra high diff (.058) and a strong cover.
Early, heavy, smooth roll through the soup is my hope.
Something you get can lined up with and own the lane.

Thoughts on this new urethane ball?

BLACK WIDOW URETHANE
In the 1980s, Hammer was known as Faball Enterprises and was the industry leader in urethane technology and performance.
Over the past few years, we have gone back to our roots and brought back the Black and Purple Pearl Urethane.
Hammer is excited to bring this same trusted urethane formula to the Black Widow line and wrap it around our most iconic core.
This combination will give you more overall hook than traditional urethane while maintaining the predictability that a urethane coverstock provides.


black widow urethane (1).png


_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 621
House Avg: 177

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Visionary The Crow Urethane
Visionary The Judge Urethane
Brunswick Grizz Urethane

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198555 - 11/21/17 05:16 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2106
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
I thought of you first Nord when they announced this one.

This ball, along with the Roto Grip Hot Cell, is proof to me that the major manufacturers are starting to get it. For years they've been producing urethane only as their light oil ball. That gave you a weak cover, and a weak core and generally bad carry.

Now they're stepping up to modern demands. Give me a large, big flaring core, so I can create some entry angle and have some hit while still using slow response covers.

I think these balls are going to be major factors in major tournaments soon.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

#198558 - 11/22/17 12:35 AM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: champ]
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 704
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: champ
I thought of you first Nord when they announced this one.

This ball, along with the Roto Grip Hot Cell, is proof to me that the major manufacturers are starting to get it. For years they've been producing urethane only as their light oil ball. That gave you a weak cover, and a weak core and generally bad carry.

Now they're stepping up to modern demands. Give me a large, big flaring core, so I can create some entry angle and have some hit while still using slow response covers.

I think these balls are going to be major factors in major tournaments soon.

Totally agree! Finally the manufacturers are getting it.
For guys like myself who have an old school release with low revs and a full roll, reactive simply doesn't do anything for me except disappoint me.
But when I can use strong urethane then I can feel confident.

I am excited about the Black Widow urethane because on the dry Poway lanes I have used the polyester Widow Spare with a strong drilling to great effect.
The Widow Spare with its super strong, early rolling high flaring core and slow response cover make for a very hard hitting ball with excellent control of the pocket.
I am thinking on normal, higher volume house shots, the same core in urethane will be a formidable combination.

I already have my ball on order and my driller thinks he can have it for me next week. Will let you know how it does and try to make a video showing the reaction.



Edited by nord (11/22/17 12:42 AM)
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 621
House Avg: 177

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Visionary The Crow Urethane
Visionary The Judge Urethane
Brunswick Grizz Urethane

#198575 - Today at 06:07 PM Re: Hammer "Black Widow Urethane" [Re: nord]
Dylan585 Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 228
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Keep me updated Nord! I plan on getting one! If I do ill make a video as well! It will be interesting to see how it works with radically different styles
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 191

Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

