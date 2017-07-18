2017 World Championships (Men & Women)

https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622330136
The six women chosen to represent the US at the World Championships are Stefanie Johnson, Kelly Kulick, Danielle McEwan, Shannon O'Keefe, and Shannon Pluhowsky, all members of the team that took the team gold medal in 2015 in Abu Dhabi, along with World Championships first-timer Josie Barnes.
The men will have their training camp this month, and the men will be announced soon afterward.
Also, a newer bulletin
indicates that a pattern from Bank #2
(medium length) will be used (link is to the World Bowling pattern library index). Marios Nicolaides will once again serve as World Bowling's technical delegate and has the final decision on the pattern used.
