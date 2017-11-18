|
#198532 - 11/18/17 12:32 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 528
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Congrats on that 300 Mark and nice shooting Mike and Richie as well.
Lots of bowling for me this week. Sunday I struggled with 159, 202, 215 to drop below 600 for the first time this season. Really struggled with holding on to the ball, this happens to me once we start getting the colder weather.
Then I subbed Tuesday at a different house after getting my IT slug changed out for a size smaller and bowled much better: 224+245+268=737. Subbed again there on Wednesday and couldn't quite get it together with 204+207+161=572. Having 2 other lefties on the pair didn't help and the lanes were bad for all 3 of us in the last game as we were all under 200 (and both of them were 230+ average bowlers).
Then today got in some practice but also had to prebowl for Sunday and had to deal
with the glow bowling crap and loud music because most of the house was taken up for some type of corporate event. But it was the only opportunity I had to prebowl so I went with it but started out with 191, 192 basically hitting the pocket every time but having trouble carrying (and whiffing a single pin in each game) before finishing with 236 when I was finally able to string some strikes in the 3rd game. My average is going to be down to 222 in that league, lost 5 pins in the last 3 weeks, ugh.
So had a little break before the Friday night league started and hoping to shake it off because it was a position night for us and we were in 4th going in, so winning the half is still within reach since we still have 1/3 of the half remaining (3 position rounds per half in this league). Our captain decided to move me up to the leadoff spot tonight so I could bowl against their lefty who is only averaging 239. So I was bowling scratch against him and wasn't feeling too good after I started with 9/,9/ and he started with a double.
However fortunes changed from there as I started to string strikes and he struggled. I finished with 247, 257, and 225 for 729 and easily took all 4 of my points from him, going 30 clean as well. I was able to stay relaxed and that helped me make better shots. Team went 17-13 overall and I brought my average in this league up to 231 so I'll take it.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198550 - 11/19/17 09:15 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4587
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
It was a struggle to put anything together tonight, as the only time I had consecutive strikes was in the 10th frame of the second game (and a situation where they came on the same lane). My run of single-pin spares made was stopped at 35 with a 10 pin miss, but that was also my only missed single pin of the night.Result
: 141-171-162=474Average (33 games)
: 175Average for last 9 games
: 175Next week's AVG+1 score
: 551Composite average (63 games)
: 176
The second game was a disappointment, as that was Ed's low game of a 569 night. Team did win the other two games and total.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 177The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#198559 - 11/22/17 01:16 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1330
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Interesting night last night. I left work about a half hour early to run to the dentist to get started on a crown for a broken molar and to get a temporary crown. THEN race to get to the lanes before the third frame . . . which I did.
Very gracious opponents. Gave me a hard time, but definitely with smiles on their faces.
no warmup. No loosening up. Been in the Jeep for 1.5 hours, then in the dentist chair for 45 minutes, then back in the Jeep for 30 minutes, then jump in to bowl.
first game, 158. Three opens, including the 10th. Didn't really loosen up a lot, but figured out to change balls from the Crux to the IQTP.
Second game, 213. Much better, left the first and tenth frames open (dangitall!) but six strikes and two spares. Felt MUCH better.
Third game, 245. Had the line, knew what "give" I had (inside about 2 boards, outside about 1, and DO NOT lose the speed) and what move I had to make. Clean, left the third frame slow so left the 3-6-10, 7th picked up the 10 pin, in the fill picked up the 10 pin.
So, with a 158 first frame, still got a 616 scratch. I guess that will do!
Funny thing. . . we won the game I rolled 158, but we LOST the other two. Opposing team has THREE 200+ bowlers and 1 165. the 165 and one other were absent (avg-10) and the other two pretty much went off as I did. Second game, one was hot and the other was "ok". third game they both went off - and got a LOT of lucky pin-fall. SSSSLLLOOOWWW leaner 7 or 10, or slow messenger, or pinfall toward the front . . . LOL
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
#198560 - 11/22/17 10:58 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Bantam
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 19
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Alright I finally posted another big score on Tuesday night.
I was extremely worried from the get go, we bowled on pair 1&2 and the wall of the alley is literally less than a foot from the left gutter on 1. In warmups I COULD NOT shoot at the 6,9, or 10. I throw across on my corner spares and have a big leg kick which was completely blocked by the wall.
Solved that problem by leaving almost no spare shots on number 1.
Started with my IQTP last night instead of the Track 508A which is my usual benchmark and I think that helped a ton. The Storm handled the fresh great and once it broke down I switched to the Track and was able to keep the exact same line.
Threw a 248, 263, 226 for a 737 series. Strung together 14 in a row between games one and two. My first 12 in a row of any kind in league. Had the front 8 in game two before pulling it in frame 9 and busting the head pin dead on, luckily no split. Think I tried to calm myself down a bit too much and didn't put enough behind the shot.
Second game of the year with the front 8. I can smell that 300 coming! But I'll definitely be content if I just keep posting 700's regularly.
3rd 700+ of the year, which makes 3 700+'s ever ha. Average should be back up to 220 next week.
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290
#198562 - 11/22/17 10:58 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4587
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I've been fortunate in this recent Wednesday night run to have a great game cover my bad ones, but tonight could have been better, as well, as missing 10 pins, including three in a row to end the first game, probably cost me my 600 tonight.Result
: 142-247-173=562Average (33 games)
: 179Average for last 9 games
: 196Next week's AVG+1 score
: 572Composite average (66 games)
: 177
Brian gave us the bad news (for us) that he accepted a job offer in New Hampshire and gave his two week notice to the league. He did help us to all four points tonight, with Tom joining me in the second game with a 255 of his own.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 177The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#198563 - 11/24/17 04:23 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: IronMike]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1330
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Alright I finally posted another big score on Tuesday night.
I was extremely worried from the get go, we bowled on pair 1&2 and the wall of the alley is literally less than a foot from the left gutter on 1. In warmups I COULD NOT shoot at the 6,9, or 10. I throw across on my corner spares and have a big leg kick which was completely blocked by the wall.
Solved that problem by leaving almost no spare shots on number 1.
Started with my IQTP last night instead of the Track 508A which is my usual benchmark and I think that helped a ton. The Storm handled the fresh great and once it broke down I switched to the Track and was able to keep the exact same line.
Threw a 248, 263, 226 for a 737 series. Strung together 14 in a row between games one and two. My first 12 in a row of any kind in league. Had the front 8 in game two before pulling it in frame 9 and busting the head pin dead on, luckily no split. Think I tried to calm myself down a bit too much and didn't put enough behind the shot.
Second game of the year with the front 8. I can smell that 300 coming! But I'll definitely be content if I just keep posting 700's regularly.
3rd 700+ of the year, which makes 3 700+'s ever ha. Average should be back up to 220 next week.
awesone job!!!
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
#198563 - 11/24/17 10:41 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 528
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Good set Mike, nice recovery in the 2nd game Richie.
Came back down to earth after my 803 the other night. 247+147+213=607. Started out with two opens in the first 3 frames but recovered to go off the sheet. Second game was a total disaster. Had 2 other lefties on the pair and the lanes started to change rapidly and went from hitting the pocket and leaving 7 pins to nasty splits. Only strike of the game was on the fill ball in the 10th. 3rd game I was able to find some success with my Brute Strength moving in and swinging it and overcame an open in the first frame to salvage the 600 series. Oh well. Need to practice playing inside the 2nd arrow.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
#198570 - Yesterday at 09:17 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4587
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
On a night that saw my single 10 pin be elusive, it was better carry in the third game that saved my night. The split conversion I had was a "slow motion" one, with the 7 falling just before the pins were swept.Result
: 153-171-213=537Average (36 games)
: 175Average for last 9 games
: 170Next week's AVG+1 score
: 542Composite average (69 games)
: 177
I was high on the team (by just a pin over Peter), but not on the pair. Team lost all eight to the leaders.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 177The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#198571 - Yesterday at 09:25 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 528
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Good recovery in the 3rd game anyhow.
Shot 191+247+246=684 tonight. Started with my Antidote which was a mistake, had virtually no miss room with that ball and was too stubborn to change until a few frames into the 2nd game. Did just fine with the Arson High Flare. Had a chance to go off the sheet for 267 in the last game which would have put me over 700 but left a 10 pin, ah well. Team took all 8 anyhow.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
