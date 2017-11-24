Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198564 - 02:30 AM Black Friday Purchase goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 523

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 523A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California



Obviously a low performance ball but for $29.95, it was a deal I couldn't pass up. Shipping is free for purchases over $50 so I added a few Abralon pads that I needed anyway. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198565 - 08:00 AM Re: Black Friday Purchase Re: goobee] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1094

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1094A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Nice purchase goobee. I passed on Black Friday this year on ball purchases. A couple of years ago I did get a NIB Morich Nsane drilled for $69. The same Pro Shop this year had a NIB 15lb Melee Cross for $50 drilled. If it were a 16lb ball I probably would of bought it.





https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________ HG 300 , HS 811

Top #198566 - 10:35 AM Re: Black Friday Purchase Re: goobee] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2106

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2106A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Good score goobee. Might be the best $29 you've spent in bowling. Those weak reactive balls are often exactly what the house shot is calling for. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #198569 - 11:42 PM Re: Black Friday Purchase Re: goobee] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 527

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 527A/S/L: 33/M/Mass



I was in the market for another high end asymmetric and saw that Pyramid released a brand new ball yesterday, the Looks like a lot of the online bowling retailers were having some good Black Friday deals . Bowlers Mart even had some international releases on sale and Buddies was offering free drilling on select balls.I was in the market for another high end asymmetric and saw that Pyramid released a brand new ball yesterday, the Blood Moon Rising . Got it for $85 and I have an arrangement with someone to drill it for only $25, so for $110 I'm basically getting a $200 bowling ball. It's already on its way as well so I should have it by Thursday. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel