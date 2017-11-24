BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Black Friday Purchase
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198564 - Yesterday at 02:30 AM Black Friday Purchase
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 523
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Obviously a low performance ball but for $29.95, it was a deal I couldn't pass up. Shipping is free for purchases over $50 so I added a few Abralon pads that I needed anyway.

_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198565 - Yesterday at 08:00 AM Re: Black Friday Purchase [Re: goobee]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1094
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Nice purchase goobee. I passed on Black Friday this year on ball purchases. A couple of years ago I did get a NIB Morich Nsane drilled for $69. The same Pro Shop this year had a NIB 15lb Melee Cross for $50 drilled. If it were a 16lb ball I probably would of bought it.
_________________________
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
#198566 - Yesterday at 10:35 AM Re: Black Friday Purchase [Re: goobee]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2106
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
Good score goobee. Might be the best $29 you've spent in bowling. Those weak reactive balls are often exactly what the house shot is calling for.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#198569 - Yesterday at 11:42 PM Re: Black Friday Purchase [Re: goobee]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 527
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Looks like a lot of the online bowling retailers were having some good Black Friday deals. Bowlers Mart even had some international releases on sale and Buddies was offering free drilling on select balls.

I was in the market for another high end asymmetric and saw that Pyramid released a brand new ball yesterday, the Blood Moon Rising. Got it for $85 and I have an arrangement with someone to drill it for only $25, so for $110 I'm basically getting a $200 bowling ball. It's already on its way as well so I should have it by Thursday.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Black Friday Purchase
by wronghander - Yesterday at 11:42 PM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 01:58 PM
Sign up now for winter virtual league (12/24)
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 01:18 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - 11/24/17 10:41 PM
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by nord - 11/22/17 12:35 AM
Honor scores 2017-18
by wronghander - 11/21/17 11:58 PM
Any interest in a winter virtual league?
by SteveH - 11/19/17 10:22 PM
Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
by Jason_C - 11/19/17 10:04 PM
Which ball
by djp1080 - 11/19/17 06:18 PM
Entry Angle
by djp1080 - 11/19/17 12:09 PM
My low track
by Jason_C - 11/17/17 01:38 PM
Back-up Bowling
by djp1080 - 11/16/17 08:31 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.