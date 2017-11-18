Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Sponsored Links







Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 525

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 525
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass



Lots of bowling for me this week. Sunday I struggled with 159, 202, 215 to drop below 600 for the first time this season. Really struggled with holding on to the ball, this happens to me once we start getting the colder weather.



Then I subbed Tuesday at a different house after getting my IT slug changed out for a size smaller and bowled much better: 224+245+268=737. Subbed again there on Wednesday and couldn't quite get it together with 204+207+161=572. Having 2 other lefties on the pair didn't help and the lanes were bad for all 3 of us in the last game as we were all under 200 (and both of them were 230+ average bowlers).



Then today got in some practice but also had to prebowl for Sunday and had to



So had a little break before the Friday night league started and hoping to shake it off because it was a position night for us and we were in 4th going in, so winning the half is still within reach since we still have 1/3 of the half remaining (3 position rounds per half in this league). Our captain decided to move me up to the leadoff spot tonight so I could bowl against their lefty who is only averaging 239. So I was bowling scratch against him and wasn't feeling too good after I started with 9/,9/ and he started with a double.



Lots of bowling for me this week. Sunday I struggled with 159, 202, 215 to drop below 600 for the first time this season. Really struggled with holding on to the ball, this happens to me once we start getting the colder weather.

Then I subbed Tuesday at a different house after getting my IT slug changed out for a size smaller and bowled much better: 224+245+268=737. Subbed again there on Wednesday and couldn't quite get it together with 204+207+161=572. Having 2 other lefties on the pair didn't help and the lanes were bad for all 3 of us in the last game as we were all under 200 (and both of them were 230+ average bowlers).

Then today got in some practice but also had to prebowl for Sunday and had to deal with the glow bowling crap and loud music because most of the house was taken up for some type of corporate event. But it was the only opportunity I had to prebowl so I went with it but started out with 191, 192 basically hitting the pocket every time but having trouble carrying (and whiffing a single pin in each game) before finishing with 236 when I was finally able to string some strikes in the 3rd game. My average is going to be down to 222 in that league, lost 5 pins in the last 3 weeks, ugh.

So had a little break before the Friday night league started and hoping to shake it off because it was a position night for us and we were in 4th going in, so winning the half is still within reach since we still have 1/3 of the half remaining (3 position rounds per half in this league). Our captain decided to move me up to the leadoff spot tonight so I could bowl against their lefty who is only averaging 239. So I was bowling scratch against him and wasn't feeling too good after I started with 9/,9/ and he started with a double.

However fortunes changed from there as I started to string strikes and he struggled. I finished with 247, 257, and 225 for 729 and easily took all 4 of my points from him, going 30 clean as well. I was able to stay relaxed and that helped me make better shots. Team went 17-13 overall and I brought my average in this league up to 231 so I'll take it.

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4583

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4583
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA

Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame



It was a struggle to put anything together tonight, as the only time I had consecutive strikes was in the 10th frame of the second game (and a situation where they came on the same lane). My run of single-pin spares made was stopped at 35 with a 10 pin miss, but that was also my only missed single pin of the night.



Result : 141-171-162=474

Average (33 games) : 175

Average for last 9 games : 175

Next week's AVG+1 score : 551



Composite average (63 games) : 176



It was a struggle to put anything together tonight, as the only time I had consecutive strikes was in the 10th frame of the second game (and a situation where they came on the same lane). My run of single-pin spares made was stopped at 35 with a 10 pin miss, but that was also my only missed single pin of the night.

Result : 141-171-162=474
Average (33 games) : 175
Average for last 9 games : 175
Next week's AVG+1 score : 551
Composite average (63 games) : 176

The second game was a disappointment, as that was Ed's low game of a 569 night. Team did win the other two games and total.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269

Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 257

Composite Avg: 177



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 257Composite Avg: 177 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1329

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1329
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



Very gracious opponents. Gave me a hard time, but definitely with smiles on their faces.



no warmup. No loosening up. Been in the Jeep for 1.5 hours, then in the dentist chair for 45 minutes, then back in the Jeep for 30 minutes, then jump in to bowl.



first game, 158. Three opens, including the 10th. Didn't really loosen up a lot, but figured out to change balls from the Crux to the IQTP.



Second game, 213. Much better, left the first and tenth frames open (dangitall!) but six strikes and two spares. Felt MUCH better.



Third game, 245. Had the line, knew what "give" I had (inside about 2 boards, outside about 1, and DO NOT lose the speed) and what move I had to make. Clean, left the third frame slow so left the 3-6-10, 7th picked up the 10 pin, in the fill picked up the 10 pin.



So, with a 158 first frame, still got a 616 scratch. I guess that will do!



Interesting night last night. I left work about a half hour early to run to the dentist to get started on a crown for a broken molar and to get a temporary crown. THEN race to get to the lanes before the third frame . . . which I did.

Very gracious opponents. Gave me a hard time, but definitely with smiles on their faces.

no warmup. No loosening up. Been in the Jeep for 1.5 hours, then in the dentist chair for 45 minutes, then back in the Jeep for 30 minutes, then jump in to bowl.

first game, 158. Three opens, including the 10th. Didn't really loosen up a lot, but figured out to change balls from the Crux to the IQTP.

Second game, 213. Much better, left the first and tenth frames open (dangitall!) but six strikes and two spares. Felt MUCH better.

Third game, 245. Had the line, knew what "give" I had (inside about 2 boards, outside about 1, and DO NOT lose the speed) and what move I had to make. Clean, left the third frame slow so left the 3-6-10, 7th picked up the 10 pin, in the fill picked up the 10 pin.

So, with a 158 first frame, still got a 616 scratch. I guess that will do!

Funny thing. . . we won the game I rolled 158, but we LOST the other two. Opposing team has THREE 200+ bowlers and 1 165. the 165 and one other were absent (avg-10) and the other two pretty much went off as I did. Second game, one was hot and the other was "ok". third game they both went off - and got a LOT of lucky pin-fall. SSSSLLLOOOWWW leaner 7 or 10, or slow messenger, or pinfall toward the front . . . LOL

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
IronMike

Bantam



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 19

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina



I was extremely worried from the get go, we bowled on pair 1&2 and the wall of the alley is literally less than a foot from the left gutter on 1. In warmups I COULD NOT shoot at the 6,9, or 10. I throw across on my corner spares and have a big leg kick which was completely blocked by the wall.



Solved that problem by leaving almost no spare shots on number 1.



Started with my IQTP last night instead of the Track 508A which is my usual benchmark and I think that helped a ton. The Storm handled the fresh great and once it broke down I switched to the Track and was able to keep the exact same line.



Threw a 248, 263, 226 for a 737 series. Strung together 14 in a row between games one and two. My first 12 in a row of any kind in league. Had the front 8 in game two before pulling it in frame 9 and busting the head pin dead on, luckily no split. Think I tried to calm myself down a bit too much and didn't put enough behind the shot.



Alright I finally posted another big score on Tuesday night.

I was extremely worried from the get go, we bowled on pair 1&2 and the wall of the alley is literally less than a foot from the left gutter on 1. In warmups I COULD NOT shoot at the 6,9, or 10. I throw across on my corner spares and have a big leg kick which was completely blocked by the wall.

Solved that problem by leaving almost no spare shots on number 1.

Started with my IQTP last night instead of the Track 508A which is my usual benchmark and I think that helped a ton. The Storm handled the fresh great and once it broke down I switched to the Track and was able to keep the exact same line.

Threw a 248, 263, 226 for a 737 series. Strung together 14 in a row between games one and two. My first 12 in a row of any kind in league. Had the front 8 in game two before pulling it in frame 9 and busting the head pin dead on, luckily no split. Think I tried to calm myself down a bit too much and didn't put enough behind the shot.

Second game of the year with the front 8. I can smell that 300 coming! But I'll definitely be content if I just keep posting 700's regularly.

3rd 700+ of the year, which makes 3 700+'s ever ha. Average should be back up to 220 next week.

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind

Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4583

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4583
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA

Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame



I've been fortunate in this recent Wednesday night run to have a great game cover my bad ones, but tonight could have been better, as well, as missing 10 pins, including three in a row to end the first game, probably cost me my 600 tonight.



Result : 142-247-173=562

Average (33 games) : 179

Average for last 9 games : 196

Next week's AVG+1 score : 572



Composite average (66 games) : 177



I've been fortunate in this recent Wednesday night run to have a great game cover my bad ones, but tonight could have been better, as well, as missing 10 pins, including three in a row to end the first game, probably cost me my 600 tonight.

Result : 142-247-173=562
Average (33 games) : 179
Average for last 9 games : 196
Next week's AVG+1 score : 572
Composite average (66 games) : 177

Brian gave us the bad news (for us) that he accepted a job offer in New Hampshire and gave his two week notice to the league. He did help us to all four points tonight, with Tom joining me in the second game with a 255 of his own.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269

Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 257

Composite Avg: 177



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 257Composite Avg: 177 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

