Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"

I thought of you first Nord when they announced this one.
This ball, along with the Roto Grip Hot Cell, is proof to me that the major manufacturers are starting to get it. For years they've been producing urethane only as their light oil ball. That gave you a weak cover, and a weak core and generally bad carry.
Now they're stepping up to modern demands. Give me a large, big flaring core, so I can create some entry angle and have some hit while still using slow response covers.
I think these balls are going to be major factors in major tournaments soon.
Totally agree! Finally the manufacturers are getting it.
For guys like myself who have an old school release with low revs and a full roll, reactive simply doesn't do anything for me except disappoint me.
But when I can use strong urethane then I can feel confident.
I am excited about the Black Widow urethane because on the dry Poway lanes I have used the polyester Widow Spare with a strong drilling to great effect.
The Widow Spare with its super strong, early rolling high flaring core and slow response cover make for a very hard hitting ball with excellent control of the pocket.
I am thinking on normal, higher volume house shots, the same core in urethane will be a formidable combination.
I already have my ball on order and my driller thinks he can have it for me next week. Will let you know how it does and try to make a video showing the reaction.