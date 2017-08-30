Honor scores 2017-18

Congrats Bird and Fin. I've been waiting to post one of my own in this thread, having the front 9 three times this season but not being able to finish it off (although technically I could have posted my 299 here but I was too ashamed of it, lol).



Anyhow, tonight I was asked to sub in a mixed league and treated it like a glorified practice session so I wanted to throw my Pyramid Antidote to see what it would do on these lanes. Shot 239, 300 ,264= 803 . Final frame of game 2 I got up and basically just said to myself "throw it hard" since I tend to get soft with it in these spots. That ball did not disappoint and never skidded past the breakpoint on me.



Final game I started with a 4-bagger, but the ball slipped out of my hand in the 5th and went washout/open. Then in the 5th missed it pretty badly to the left but the ball came back enough to carry a strike, with the 9 pin falling late. Got lined back up and went off the sheet. By the time I got up in the 10th the other team's anchor had finished already and most of the league was done bowling so I was pretty much the only bowler on the lanes so I was really relaxed. Plus was getting great ball reaction so all I had to do was line up and hit my mark, which I did to strike out (although admittedly the final ball was thrown a little further behind the foul line, struck anyway).

_________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength