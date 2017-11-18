Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Interesting night last night. I left work about a half hour early to run to the dentist to get started on a crown for a broken molar and to get a temporary crown. THEN race to get to the lanes before the third frame . . . which I did.
Very gracious opponents. Gave me a hard time, but definitely with smiles on their faces.
no warmup. No loosening up. Been in the Jeep for 1.5 hours, then in the dentist chair for 45 minutes, then back in the Jeep for 30 minutes, then jump in to bowl.
first game, 158. Three opens, including the 10th. Didn't really loosen up a lot, but figured out to change balls from the Crux to the IQTP.
Second game, 213. Much better, left the first and tenth frames open (dangitall!) but six strikes and two spares. Felt MUCH better.
Third game, 245. Had the line, knew what "give" I had (inside about 2 boards, outside about 1, and DO NOT lose the speed) and what move I had to make. Clean, left the third frame slow so left the 3-6-10, 7th picked up the 10 pin, in the fill picked up the 10 pin.
So, with a 158 first frame, still got a 616 scratch. I guess that will do!
Funny thing. . . we won the game I rolled 158, but we LOST the other two. Opposing team has THREE 200+ bowlers and 1 165. the 165 and one other were absent (avg-10) and the other two pretty much went off as I did. Second game, one was hot and the other was "ok". third game they both went off - and got a LOT of lucky pin-fall. SSSSLLLOOOWWW leaner 7 or 10, or slow messenger, or pinfall toward the front . . . LOL