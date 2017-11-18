Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #198534 - 09:30 AM Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game Jason_C

A/S/L: 41/M/New York Last night in my third game it started out so promising. I got the front 6 strikes. I was thinking lifetime high score is in the works. The 7th I came through the nose of the head pin and left the 7-10 being a righty I went for the 7 only I missed it of course, Next frame, ugly shot leaves the 6-7-10. able to take out the 6-10. 9th I leave a stone solid 9 and pick it up. The same thing happens to start the 10th. Then I left the ever so pretty 2,4,6,7,10 to end the game. I started with the first 6 and ended with only a 217. Normally I would be happy with a 217. However, getting there like that is nothing to be happy about. Just needed to complain about my own self destruction.

Top #198543 - 07:46 PM Re: Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game Re: Jason_C] champ

Focus on that and learn from the mental breakdown. Did the lanes change, and you missed it? Were you no longer focused on



Learn from the mistake, and maybe next time it won't happen again. At least you started with the front 6. Good job.Focus on that and learn from the mental breakdown. Did the lanes change, and you missed it? Were you no longer focused on Execution , instead thinking about the possible score? Were you getting nervous?Learn from the mistake, and maybe next time it won't happen again. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #198551 - 10:04 PM Re: Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game Re: Jason_C] Jason_C

A/S/L: 41/M/New York Part of it was lane conditions changing and not having the equipment to combat it. I just got a ball that will hopefully be that second ball out of the bag. The other issue was the pain in my leg changing my delivery. I have pretty bad rheumatoid arthritis and I am still working on learning how to adjust to the changes it forces me to make. Also hoping the more I bowl the better the body gets. I also think the pain causes focus lapses. The first 5 of the front 6 were beautiful. The 6th could have been an ugly split but I got lucky and not afraid to admit it.

