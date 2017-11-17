Which ball

Here it is, I'm not much with bowling tech talk, I have worked on my bowling a lot lately from around a 20 year layoff, my average now is higher than it was 20 or so years ago. I like to throw from the outside, it seems to work better for me, from that side I seem to throw with more authority, why I don't know, I have tried inside, but the ball does not seem to have nothing on it. I like throwing from outside and have the ball come in at the end, which it does most of the time. Most of the time I throw a hyper cell, which I really like, or my gauntlet. When they are slightly drier I usually switch to my haywire which seems to do the job. Last week they were the driest I have seen them, pulled out the haywire after practise for the first game, tried an inside line, 131, went back to my outside line with minor adjustment 211, stayed with my outside line even when it started to dry up some more 185, on my outside line I like to throw straight out the 5 board or 1st arrow and have it come in at the end, I would like to have something just a little bit weaker for those odd days. I don't know if this helps. Thanks for any info.