Which ball

I want to get a ball for drier lanes, should I go with a weaker resin ball or urethane?

Re: Which ball

There are probably lots more questions to ask, but this should help understand what you're dealing with... I'm sure it's been on here many, many times; however, I suppose there are many questions to ask to determine how you came to know that the lanes are dry or drier. Also, under what conditions were the lanes when you began bowling that day. Did you ask the folks at the front desk of the alleys about the conditions? What have you done to combat the dry lanes like reduce your rev rate, speed up your ball, etc.? If the lanes are quite dry, did you try switching to your spare shot ball?There are probably lots more questions to ask, but this should help understand what you're dealing with...

Re: Which ball

A/S/L: 70/m/IL A follow up... What ball do you usually use now? What is your back up less aggressive ball? How do they compare on their reaction for you?

Re: Which ball

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Here it is, I'm not much with bowling tech talk, I have worked on my bowling a lot lately from around a 20 year layoff, my average now is higher than it was 20 or so years ago. I like to throw from the outside, it seems to work better for me, from that side I seem to throw with more authority, why I don't know, I have tried inside, but the ball does not seem to have nothing on it. I like throwing from outside and have the ball come in at the end, which it does most of the time. Most of the time I throw a hyper cell, which I really like, or my gauntlet. When they are slightly drier I usually switch to my haywire which seems to do the job. Last week they were the driest I have seen them, pulled out the haywire after practise for the first game, tried an inside line, 131, went back to my outside line with minor adjustment 211, stayed with my outside line even when it started to dry up some more 185, on my outside line I like to throw straight out the 5 board or 1st arrow and have it come in at the end, I would like to have something just a little bit weaker for those odd days. I don't know if this helps. Thanks for any info.

Re: Which ball

A/S/L: 70/m/IL I was on a 30 year layoff, if you recall. My average has been higher as well. Started out finding that the outside worked best but as things progressed I've increased my rev rate and decreased my speed, both on purpose. At the start I, too, was targeting board 5. Several years later I moved my feet 8 boards left and my target 4 boards left (to board 9). When in a league I tend to begin to see some transition of lane conditions occurring usually late in game 2 or early in game 3 where I have to move 3 boards with my feet to the left and 2 boards left with my target. The key for me is to keep my ball from going high or Brooklyn like you're apparently experiencing and to keep the ball rolling over board 8 or so down at the 40 foot point on the alley.

Re: Which ball

rates balls and the length rating for all of your balls ranges from 9 to 13 which means they'll all try to start getting into a roll very early. Knowing that your targeting board 5 these balls will burn up pretty quick in the dry boards that your rolling them on and lose revolutions quickly and go pretty straight into a roll rather than drive into the pins just before the pocket. Too bad!

I'd suggest that you consider getting a ball with a higher RG and a lower differential. Also, consider getting a pearl coverstock or one that at least is shined up like a Storm or Roto Grip 1500 grit polished ball. Two balls that come to mind is Storm's Match Up or Roto Grip's Hustle series of balls. Both of these meet up with a higher RG, lower differential and they're all 1500 grit polished finish. They'll all get down the lane quite a ways before they'll start slowing down and hooking for you especially on dry lanes. Hope this helps... Taking a look at your three balls each of them are practically identical in the coverstock surface of 2000 grit, two of them are sold coverstocks and one hybrid, their RG's are right at 2.50 and the differentials are from 0.043 to 0.056. The Haywire is the only symmetrical ball you have while the others are asymmetrical. Whoever picked these balls for you has no imagination in my opinion. They're too close to being the same specifications. Bowling This Month rates balls and the length rating for all of your balls ranges from 9 to 13 which means they'll all try to start getting into a roll very early. Knowing that your targeting board 5 these balls will burn up pretty quick in the dry boards that your rolling them on and lose revolutions quickly and go pretty straight into a roll rather than drive into the pins just before the pocket. Too bad!I'd suggest that you consider getting a ball with a higher RG and a lower differential. Also, consider getting a pearl coverstock or one that at least is shined up like a Storm or Roto Grip 1500 grit polished ball. Two balls that come to mind is Storm's Match Up or Roto Grip's Hustle series of balls. Both of these meet up with a higher RG, lower differential and they're all 1500 grit polished finish. They'll all get down the lane quite a ways before they'll start slowing down and hooking for you especially on dry lanes. Hope this helps...

