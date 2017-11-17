BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Which ball
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198537 - Yesterday at 05:04 PM Which ball
RGR Online content
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 140
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
This topic has probably been on here before but here we go again, I want to get a ball for drier lanes, should I go with a weaker resin ball or urethane?

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198538 - Yesterday at 05:42 PM Re: Which ball [Re: RGR]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 362
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I'm sure it's been on here many, many times; however, I suppose there are many questions to ask to determine how you came to know that the lanes are dry or drier. Also, under what conditions were the lanes when you began bowling that day. Did you ask the folks at the front desk of the alleys about the conditions? What have you done to combat the dry lanes like reduce your rev rate, speed up your ball, etc.? If the lanes are quite dry, did you try switching to your spare shot ball?

There are probably lots more questions to ask, but this should help understand what you're dealing with... smile

Top
#198546 - Today at 02:12 PM Re: Which ball [Re: RGR]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 362
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
A follow up... What ball do you usually use now? What is your back up less aggressive ball? How do they compare on their reaction for you?

Top
#198547 - 42 minutes 11 seconds ago Re: Which ball [Re: djp1080]
RGR Online content
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 140
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
Here it is, I'm not much with bowling tech talk, I have worked on my bowling a lot lately from around a 20 year layoff, my average now is higher than it was 20 or so years ago. I like to throw from the outside, it seems to work better for me, from that side I seem to throw with more authority, why I don't know, I have tried inside, but the ball does not seem to have nothing on it. I like throwing from outside and have the ball come in at the end, which it does most of the time. Most of the time I throw a hyper cell, which I really like, or my gauntlet. When they are slightly drier I usually switch to my haywire which seems to do the job. Last week they were the driest I have seen them, pulled out the haywire after practise for the first game, tried an inside line, 131, went back to my outside line with minor adjustment 211, stayed with my outside line even when it started to dry up some more 185, on my outside line I like to throw straight out the 5 board or 1st arrow and have it come in at the end, I would like to have something just a little bit weaker for those odd days. I don't know if this helps. Thanks for any info.

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Which ball
by djp1080 - Today at 02:12 PM
Entry Angle
by djp1080 - Today at 12:09 PM
Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
by champ - Yesterday at 07:46 PM
Any interest in a winter virtual league?
by wronghander - Yesterday at 06:49 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - Yesterday at 12:32 AM
Honor scores 2017-18
by Fin09 - 11/17/17 07:27 PM
My low track
by Jason_C - 11/17/17 01:38 PM
Back-up Bowling
by djp1080 - 11/16/17 08:31 PM
Has this happenned to any one
by 82Boat69 - 11/14/17 01:24 PM
Two handed with pinky and ring
by Dylan585 - 11/13/17 02:48 PM
2017 U.S. Open
by Dylan585 - 11/12/17 05:48 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by SteveH - 11/05/17 09:51 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.