BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Entry Angle
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198539 - Yesterday at 05:53 PM Re: Entry Angle [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 362
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Hoped you'd get better results than that.
At our house they've changed from Kegel Ice to Kegel Fire lane conditioner. The result is less carry down type conditions and balls tend to grab the lanes a bit more. I'm able to see transition better and earlier in a 3-game set. I tend to try to stay with the same ball as long as I can, but I generally have been successful with going with my polished lower differential reactive resin ball while making a 3-2 or 6-4 move (feet and target at the arrows). My ball is pretty close to where yours would be at the range markers near to board 8 I guess.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198540 - Yesterday at 06:39 PM Re: Entry Angle [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9575
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
djp, I stuck with that other ball as i am very comfortable with it. And, yes I moved many times. I swear, its the back end that my balls react to more then others.

I watch others, and they don't have the severe back end I do. Most also are releasing with more side rotation then I do. I'm fully under the ball and feel it off my ring finger at release.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198542 - Yesterday at 06:58 PM Re: Entry Angle [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 362
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I've paid attention to commentary about some pros like Walter Ray and Norm Duke usually making use of forward roll where they don't typically have to move all that much like Tommy Jones and others. Cutting down on your angle of entry into the pins seems to me to be the key with what you're dealing...

Top
#198544 - Today at 08:47 AM Re: Entry Angle [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9575
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
DJP, I have to lessen my hand at release. When I had Knee operations, I rolled for couple leagues, only taking one step. Developed a strong hand and release.

Now, I don't control it well. And, this is my first year back without knee pain. So, I'm finally able to bend into a slide and get good arm extension. But, still don't have any speed. I get too much into the ball at too slow speed. I have to balance that better.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198545 - Today at 12:09 PM Re: Entry Angle [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 362
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Ok Dennis, By golly I think you've got it.
I've changed a number of things: hand position, swing and more leverage. All were suggested by a coach.
I'm doing pretty well at keeping my hand behind the ball by starting with my index finger pointed at the pins and keeping it there throughout the swing. As a result my fingers are on the left side of the equator which has increased my rev rate apparently. Keeping my hand in this position keeps me from going too high with my backswing which is keeping things more simple. The leverage increase just comes with the program I guess.
Hopefully your speed will come back, too, Dennis. It must feel great to have no knee pain. Your doctor did a great job for you and likely any exercises he recommended in therapy worked well, too. Keep it up!

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Which ball
by djp1080 - Today at 02:12 PM
Entry Angle
by djp1080 - Today at 12:09 PM
Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
by champ - Yesterday at 07:46 PM
Any interest in a winter virtual league?
by wronghander - Yesterday at 06:49 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - Yesterday at 12:32 AM
Honor scores 2017-18
by Fin09 - 11/17/17 07:27 PM
My low track
by Jason_C - 11/17/17 01:38 PM
Back-up Bowling
by djp1080 - 11/16/17 08:31 PM
Has this happenned to any one
by 82Boat69 - 11/14/17 01:24 PM
Two handed with pinky and ring
by Dylan585 - 11/13/17 02:48 PM
2017 U.S. Open
by Dylan585 - 11/12/17 05:48 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by SteveH - 11/05/17 09:51 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.