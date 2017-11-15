BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
#198534 - Today at 09:30 AM Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
Jason_C
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 4
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
Last night in my third game it started out so promising. I got the front 6 strikes. I was thinking lifetime high score is in the works. The 7th I came through the nose of the head pin and left the 7-10 being a righty I went for the 7 only I missed it of course, Next frame, ugly shot leaves the 6-7-10. able to take out the 6-10. 9th I leave a stone solid 9 and pick it up. The same thing happens to start the 10th. Then I left the ever so pretty 2,4,6,7,10 to end the game. I started with the first 6 and ended with only a 217. Normally I would be happy with a 217. However, getting there like that is nothing to be happy about. Just needed to complain about my own self destruction.

#198543 - Today at 07:46 PM Re: Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game [Re: Jason_C]
champ
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2103
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
At least you started with the front 6. Good job.

Focus on that and learn from the mental breakdown. Did the lanes change, and you missed it? Were you no longer focused on Execution, instead thinking about the possible score? Were you getting nervous?

Learn from the mistake, and maybe next time it won't happen again.
Career Highs: 300/759

