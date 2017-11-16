Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198539 - 05:53 PM Re: Entry Angle Re: Dennis Michael] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 360

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Hoped you'd get better results than that.

At our house they've changed from Kegel Ice to Kegel Fire lane conditioner. The result is less carry down type conditions and balls tend to grab the lanes a bit more. I'm able to see transition better and earlier in a 3-game set. I tend to try to stay with the same ball as long as I can, but I generally have been successful with going with my polished lower differential reactive resin ball while making a 3-2 or 6-4 move (feet and target at the arrows). My ball is pretty close to where yours would be at the range markers near to board 8 I guess.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198540 - 06:39 PM Re: Entry Angle Re: Dennis Michael] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9574

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9574A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill djp, I stuck with that other ball as i am very comfortable with it. And, yes I moved many times. I swear, its the back end that my balls react to more then others.



I watch others, and they don't have the severe back end I do. Most also are releasing with more side rotation then I do. I'm fully under the ball and feel it off my ring finger at release. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198542 - 06:58 PM Re: Entry Angle Re: Dennis Michael] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 360

A/S/L: 70/m/IL I've paid attention to commentary about some pros like Walter Ray and Norm Duke usually making use of forward roll where they don't typically have to move all that much like Tommy Jones and others. Cutting down on your angle of entry into the pins seems to me to be the key with what you're dealing...

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel