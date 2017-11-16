Sponsored Links







Which ball

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 139

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario This topic has probably been on here before but here we go again, I want to get a ball for drier lanes, should I go with a weaker resin ball or urethane?

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198538 - Re: Which ball Re: RGR] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 359

A/S/L: 70/m/IL



There are probably lots more questions to ask, but this should help understand what you're dealing with... I'm sure it's been on here many, many times; however, I suppose there are many questions to ask to determine how you came to know that the lanes are dry or drier. Also, under what conditions were the lanes when you began bowling that day. Did you ask the folks at the front desk of the alleys about the conditions? What have you done to combat the dry lanes like reduce your rev rate, speed up your ball, etc.? If the lanes are quite dry, did you try switching to your spare shot ball?There are probably lots more questions to ask, but this should help understand what you're dealing with...

