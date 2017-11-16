BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Which ball
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198537 - 57 minutes 56 seconds ago Which ball
RGR Online content
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 139
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
This topic has probably been on here before but here we go again, I want to get a ball for drier lanes, should I go with a weaker resin ball or urethane?

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198538 - 19 minutes 56 seconds ago Re: Which ball [Re: RGR]
djp1080 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 359
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I'm sure it's been on here many, many times; however, I suppose there are many questions to ask to determine how you came to know that the lanes are dry or drier. Also, under what conditions were the lanes when you began bowling that day. Did you ask the folks at the front desk of the alleys about the conditions? What have you done to combat the dry lanes like reduce your rev rate, speed up your ball, etc.? If the lanes are quite dry, did you try switching to your spare shot ball?

There are probably lots more questions to ask, but this should help understand what you're dealing with... smile

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Entry Angle
by djp1080 - 6 minutes 30 seconds ago
Which ball
by djp1080 - 17 minutes 35 seconds ago
Any interest in a winter virtual league?
by Richie V. - Today at 12:53 PM
Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game
by Jason_C - Today at 09:30 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - Today at 12:32 AM
Honor scores 2017-18
by Fin09 - Yesterday at 07:27 PM
My low track
by Jason_C - Yesterday at 01:38 PM
Back-up Bowling
by djp1080 - 11/16/17 08:31 PM
Has this happenned to any one
by 82Boat69 - 11/14/17 01:24 PM
Two handed with pinky and ring
by Dylan585 - 11/13/17 02:48 PM
2017 U.S. Open
by Dylan585 - 11/12/17 05:48 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by SteveH - 11/05/17 09:51 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.