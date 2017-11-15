#198517 - 10:17 AM Re: Entry Angle Re: Dennis Michael] IronMike

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael hmm, the ball in question is my Terminator. Just a reactive resin ball. Not a pearl and not a solid, and no polish.



It just has a forward roll, big turn. No side rotation at all.





Hmm I was imagining a skid/flip but the way you're describing it doesn't sound like it. Forward roll and big turn I assume you're starting pretty far right and playing up the 5-7 board or so? If that's the case, generally I'd recommend to go for a small change (I hate making a ball change when I'm in the pocket). To lessen the angle I would probably move my starting spot forward a small step (2 inches?) and couple that with a tiny move right, like 1/2 to 1 board. Change target like half of what your move right is.



If you're ball -is- skid/flipping, I'd likely go for a big change if you can make the shot. Like, 10 boards left on your start and almost as much on your target. Force the ball to stay in the oil, it'll skid longer (reserve energy) and turn over late, with the hook coming around the 13-15ish board instead of the 5. It should have more energy left to drive through the pins rather than deflect.



The second change is a tough shot, though. Not nearly as friendly when you can't rely on the dry to guide your ball back to the pocket. Susceptible to lots of wash outs.



Disclaimer - I am not a coach; this could be terrible strategy. It's just what I would do.



