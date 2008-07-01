BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198531 - Yesterday at 07:29 PM Re: Any interest in a winter virtual league?
Yeah, I'm in too- thanks!
#198533 - Today at 09:16 AM Re: Any interest in a winter virtual league?
What is involved in a virtual league? is there a post somewhere I can read about it. Sorry I am new here.

#198535 - Today at 12:53 PM Re: Any interest in a winter virtual league?
Originally Posted By: Jason_C
What is involved in a virtual league? is there a post somewhere I can read about it. Sorry I am new here.


It's just a for-fun (no prizes, save for forum ranks for the champions) online league where you submit your regular league scores. We have an FAQ page about the league at http://www.bowlingfans.com/league/faq/ where you can learn more.
